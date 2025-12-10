Bohol’s Asin Tibuok in Unesco list of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Asin Tibuok, a dying tradition fighting to keep its place in our tables and in our hearts. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU – The Provincial Government of Bohol achieved another milestone with the inclusion of its Asin Tibuok in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) List in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 9, during the deliberations of the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage that was held at the Historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India.

READ: Asin Tibuok: A Heritage Ingredient Fighting for its Survival

In an advisory, the Bohol provincial government said “This global recognition shines a spotlight on the centuries-old craftsmanship of Boholano salt makers — our mang-asinay — and affirms the cultural importance of Asin Tibuok as a living heritage that must be preserved for future generations.”

“This UNESCO recognition marks a proud moment for Bohol and the Philippines, strengthening ongoing efforts to safeguard and revitalize the unique and irreplaceable practice of Asin Tibuok making,” it added.

READ: Saving the asin tibuok of Bohol

Earlier, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) also listed Asin Tibuok as one of the country’s cultural and economic treasures and granted an approval of its registration as a Geographical Indication (GI).

A GI tag is added to products proven to have come from a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or characteristics that are essentially due to that origin.

READ: Bohol tourism recovers after typhoons, environment issues

The provincial government said that national agencies “nominated the practice of making asin tibuok, the artisanal sea salt of the Boholano of Bohol Island to the Urgent Safeguarding list.”

Its inclusion in the UNESCO list is a product of the hard work of concerned government government agencies that include the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines (UNACOM), National Museum of the Philippines and its local partners: KASAMA – Kapunongan Sa Mang-Asinay sa Alburquerque, Tan-inong Asin Tibook, Asin Tibuok de Bohol, Mario’s Asinan, Mang Rolly’s Asin, Alburquerque Salt Potters, Provincial Government of Bohol through the Center for Culture and Arts Development (CCAD), Local Government Unit of Alburquerque, National Museum of the Philippines – Bohol, and the Bohol Arts and Cultural Heritage Council

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