Who is Ruben Almendras? Veteran Cebuano exec named new MCWD director

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has tapped veteran banker and longtime civic leader Ruben Dimataga Almendras to fill the long-vacant civic sector seat in the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Board. | Photo/ Chamber of Thrift Banks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A seasoned Cebuano banker, businessman, and former MCWD chairman is returning to the water district’s leadership at a time when its board is unable to function, and Metro Cebu struggles with an unstable water supply.

Ruben Dimataga Almendras, 80, has been appointed as the new civic sector representative to the MCWD Board of Directors, filling one of the key vacancies that have left the utility short of the quorum required to pass resolutions and approve urgent measures.

READ: MCWD: Water rate hike ‘necessary’ despite post-disaster recovery efforts

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed the appointment on Tuesday, saying Almendras would bring integrity, experience, and deep familiarity with the water sector back into the agency.

“Number one tan-aw nako dili corrupt. Kahibaw siya sa trabaho sa water. No question of his integrity. He is Cebuano,” Archival said in an interview.

(Number one, the way I look at it, he’s not corrupt. He knows. about the work of water. No question of his integrity. He is a Cebuano.)

READ: MCWD hikes water rate in Metro Cebu to 12% in October

Why he was appointed

Archival said City Hall had to step in after MCWD failed to submit its list of nominees for the civic sector representative within the reglementary period required under Presidential Decree (PD) 198, the law governing local water districts.

In a formal letter dated December 9, the mayor notified Board Chair Miguelito Pato that the Office of the Mayor was exercising its appointing authority because the water district did not meet its deadline to transmit nominees.

“In view of MCWD’s failure to submit a list of nominees … the Office of the Mayor has appointed Mr. Ruben D. Almendras as Civic Sector Representative,” the letter stated.

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Attached to the appointment were the Rotary Club of Cebu West’s official nomination, board resolution, and certification of good standing, as well as Almendras’ sworn certification and résumé.

He will serve from December 9, 2025, until December 31, 2028, “unless removed or terminated for just cause or resigned,” the mayor said.

A veteran executive returns to MCWD

Almendras is not new to the water district. He previously served as MCWD director from 1993 to 1995 and chairman from 1995 to 2004, a formative period that saw major institutional and service expansions in Metro Cebu.

His professional background spans five decades across banking, finance, infrastructure, and civic leadership.

He currently serves as chairman of Continuum Motors in Cebu, a position he has held since 2024, following nearly two decades as chairman of Hyundai Motors in Cebu from 2005 to 2024. His leadership experience also includes a term as chairman of CITOM from 2013 to 2016.

Since 1998, he has been president and director of Cebu International Finance Corp., and he also holds the roles of director and chairman at Dumaguete City Development Bank. His involvement in the water industry includes serving as chairman of the Philippine Association of Water Districts in 2004 and as a director of the Philippine Water Works Association from 2003 to 2004.

READ: Should consumers still pay for poor water service?

Additionally, he has held directorships at the National Power Corporation (2001–2002) and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (2003–2007). Alongside these roles, he has contributed to journalism as associate editor of The Freeman since 2004.

Almendras also held long teaching stints in finance and economics and received training from institutions including Harvard University, the US Bureau of Reclamation, and international finance centers in Chicago, Hong Kong, and Jakarta.

Born in Danao City on November 1, 1945, Almendras earned his MBA in Finance and AB Philosophy degree from the University of the Philippines.

A critical appointment amid a governance vacuum

His entry into the board comes at a time when MCWD is legally unable to operate as a governing body.

Under PD 198, at least three board members must be present to form a quorum. Currently, only two are recognized — Pato (business sector) and Jodelyn May Seno (women’s sector). This left the water district unable to pass resolutions, award contracts for repairs and new projects, and issue policy directives necessary for disaster recovery.

The absence of a quorum has stalled procurement and slowed post-typhoon restoration works, especially after water interruptions hit parts of Metro Cebu following Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

READ: Andales urges MCWD to defer rate hike

Several board seats remain unresolved, adding pressure to the situation. The civic sector seat has been vacant since Danilo Ortiz resigned on October 1. In the professional sector, the seat remains unfilled after the LWUA invalidated John Rey Saavedra’s appointment.

Additionally, the education sector seat is effectively inactive, as Earl Bonachita has not attended any meetings since November 2023.

LWUA Administrator Jose Moises Salonga earlier directed MCWD to restart solicitation processes for these vacancies.

City Hall moves to stabilize MCWD

Archival earlier warned that unresolved vacancies put the public at risk, noting that “prompt submission of nominees” was crucial to ensure continuity of service.

The mayor said Almendras’ appointment ensures that the water district regains the leadership necessary to make urgent decisions, especially as Metro Cebu continues efforts to stabilize supply.

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