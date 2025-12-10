Sinulog 2026 allows gender-nonconforming dancers to wear women’s costumes

A performer raises the icon of Sr. Sto. Niño during the Sinulog sa Kabataan Sa Lalawigan street parade on January 14, 2024. CDN Digital photo | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has granted temporary approval for gender-nonconforming dancers to wear women’s costumes in the 2026 Sinulog Grand Parade.

In a letter dated December 5, addressed to Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Jojo Labella, Archival said it would be “impractical and unfair” to force contingents to alter choreography and costumes that were already completed, especially with Sinulog barely a month away.

READ: Sinulog 2026 preparations now 60% ready

“After reviewing the circumstances and acknowledging the significant preparations already complete, such as choreography, costume production, and overall readiness, I am granting temporary approval for gender-nonconforming dancers to compete wearing women’s costumes for this year’s event,” Archival wrote.

Compassion, unity, acceptance

He stressed that while Sinulog was a deeply religious and cultural celebration, it must also reflect compassion, unity, and acceptance.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City sets ₱1M–1.5M subsidy for contingents

“We must ensure that the festival does not become confined to rigid gender norms that may unintentionally exclude or marginalize members of our community. Our shared faith calls us to treat all participants with dignity, and our festival should reflect the inclusive and welcoming character of our people,” he added.

The approval applies only to Sinulog 2026 and only to Sinulog-based contingents, pending a more permanent policy review after the festival.

What ‘Gender-Nonconforming’ means

In professional and academic usage, gender-nonconforming refers to individuals whose gender expression, such as clothing, behavior, or presentation, does not align with traditional or socially expected norms associated with the sex they were assigned at birth.

READ: Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

This does not necessarily indicate a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Rather, it describes their outward expression that differs from conventional categories of “male” or “female” presentation.

In the context of Sinulog, it refers to dancers assigned male at birth who perform in women’s costumes as part of artistic, cultural, or choreographic requirements.

SFI: Issue resolved ‘within bounds of decency and moral norms’

SFI Executive Director Jojo Labella, through Cebu City PIO, confirmed receiving the mayor’s letter and said the matter had been settled amicably.

“It has been resolved several days ago, with some considered points agreed within the bounds of decency and our moral norms, as the mayor intended,” Labella said.

He did not elaborate on the specific conditions but indicated that contingents were informed ahead of time, allowing them to proceed without disruption.

READ: Governor Baricuatro to offer Sinulog dance with Danao contingent

The discussion emerged amid broader conversations within SFI, church sectors, and local cultural stakeholders about costumes, modesty guidelines, and the religious character of the Sinulog festival.

Sinulog preparations now 60% complete

The costume issue surfaces as organizers report that preparations for Sinulog 2026 are now 60 percent complete.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the SFI executive committee, said choreography, rehearsals, stage construction, logistics planning, and musical arrangements were largely in place.

“As of now, base sa percentage preparation, naa nata sa 60%. Ang contingents nag-ready na, ang mga barangay ug municipalities nag-ready na sa ilang presentations. Ang stage is ready na pod — gamay nalang gyud ang kulang, ang landing ra gyud. Ang backup power sulod sa CCSC is in place,” Tumulak said.

(As of now, based on the percentage of preparation, we are already at 60 percent. The contingents are readying themselves, the barangay and the municipalities are also preparing their presentations. the stage is also ready — we only need a few more to complete it, we already need the landing/ The backup power at the CCSC is in place.)

READ: Cebu City trims down Sinulog 2026 budget to aid Tino recovery

Remaining challenges

The remaining challenges center on marketing and funding, after the Cebu City government reduced its allocation for next year’s festival from P90 million to P78 million, redirecting funds to calamity-stricken communities.

“We requested the marketing team to raise more funds kay nakita nato nga ang expenses dako kaayo… Naghimo ta contingency plans para dili ma-affected ang whole presentation, especially during the D-Day,” he said.

(We requested the marketing team to raise more funds because we saw the expenses are really large…We made contingency plans so that the whole presentation would not be affected, especially during the D-Day.)

37 contingents confirmed

As of earlier announcements, 37 contingents are set to join the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade:

12 out-of-town groups

17 from Cebu City

6 from Cebu Province

Danao City and the MassKara Festival contingent will join as guest performers, meaning they will not compete.

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