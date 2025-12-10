Cebu City fire destroys 74 houses, displaces 323 people in Cogon Pardo

An aerial view of the residential fire that razed multiple houses and displaced over 300 individuals in Barangay Cogon, Pardo, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, December 9. | Photo courtesy of CCDRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A massive residential fire swept through a densely populated area in Barangay Cogon, Pardo, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, December 9, destroying 74 houses, displacing more than 300 residents.

Fire investigators estimated the damage to property at P3.75 million.

Sitial All Season 3

Based on the final report of Cebu City Fire Station, the fire broke out at around 6:14 p.m. in Sitio All Season 3 and quickly escalated, prompting successive alarm levels as flames spread across residential structures.

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Firefighters raised the first alarm at 6:19 p.m., followed by second and third alarms at 6:29 p.m. and 6:42 p.m., respectively. The blaze was declared under control at 7:43 p.m. and fully extinguished by 8:15 p.m., roughly two hours after it started.

Affected area

Fire investigators initially recorded 2,500 square meters of burned area. The affected property was owned and occupied by Anecito Pelones Jr., according to fire officials.

No casualties, injuries, or fatalities were reported during the incident, despite the scale of the fire and the number of families affected.

Fire response units included 12 fire trucks, five ambulances, and 15 auxiliary personnel.

Residents affected

Separate data from the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) showed a higher impact on the community, with 74 houses affected—51 totally destroyed and 23 partially damaged.

A total of 87 families, or 323 individuals, were displaced by the fire.

Among the affected individuals were babies, children, adults, and senior citizens. The displaced population included three lodgers, six sharers, and seven renters, based on the initial assessment.

Age distribution data

Age distribution data showed that 3 babies whose ages range from six months and below were affected, along with 15 toddlers – seven months to two years old. Children, whose ages from 3 to 12 years old, 65 in number, while 30 were between 13 and 17 years old. Adults aged 18 to 59 made up the largest group at 197 individuals.

There were also 13 senior citizens who were affected by the fire whose ages range from 60 years old and above.

Cogon Gym

Displaced families were brought to a designated evacuation center at the Cogon Gym, where DSWS provided immediate relief assistance, including hot meals and initial needs assessment.

DSWS also recommended the provision of additional relief goods, housing materials, and financial assistance for the affected internally displaced persons (IDPs).

As of Wednesday, December 10, fire investigators have yet to release the official cause of the blaze, with the investigation continuing.

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