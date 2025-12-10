Mabolo police roll out Mobile Library and Bible on Wheels for children

Personnel of Mabolo Police Station, along with its stakeholders, launched their “Mobile Library and Bible on Wheels” at Mabolo Elementary School on Tuesday, December 9. | Photo courtesy of Mabolo Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mabolo Police Station has launched its “Mobile Library and Bible on Wheels” at Mabolo Elementary School in an effort to promote literacy, values formation, and early community engagement among children in the barangay.

The program is designed to bring reading materials and guided learning activities directly into communities, particularly targeting schoolchildren aged 6 to 12 years old, with limited access to books and structured reading support.

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Learning and values on wheels

The initiative was led by Mabolo Police Station commander Police Major Eric C. Gingoyon in coordination with the PS4 Advisory Group headed by Pastor Arturo N. Tangal.

Police said the mobile setup would serve as a moving learning space where children could participate in reading sessions, storytelling activities, and basic values education through Bible study and gospel sharing.

“Ang purpose namo ana is para ma-enlighten ang mga bata, makat-on sila through gospel sharing, bible reading, para samtang bata pa sila, magtubo pa sila, kahibaw na sila sa word of God. Naa na sila’y baseline sa ilahang kinabuhi nga samtang gagmay pa sila, naa na sila’y fear sa kahitas-an,” Gingoyon said in interview.

(Our purpose for that is for the children to be enlightened, they will learn through gospel sharing, bible reading, so that while they are still young, they will grow knowing the word of God. They would have a baseline in their lives while they are still young, they will have a fear of the highest.)

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The program also aims to introduce children to police officers outside enforcement settings to help build early familiarity and reduce fear or mistrust toward law enforcement.

Parents briefed on child protection laws

Gingoyon added that parents who attended the launch were also briefed on laws pertaining to child abuse and Violence Against Women and Their Children (VAWC).

“Kuyog pud atoang mga parents, nag-conduct pud ta og lecture sa RA 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act) ug RA 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004) ug kaning Revised Rule on Children in Conflict with the Law,” he said.

(Our parents also were with us as we conducted a lecture on RA 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act) and RA 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004) and this Revised Rule on Children in Conflict with the Law.)

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Police Colonel George V. Ylanan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) officer-in-charge, attended the launch and addressed students, parents, and teachers.

He highlighted the role of reading in shaping discipline, critical thinking, and character formation, and said police involvement in education-based activities was intended to support crime prevention through early positive engagement.

Community-based crime prevention

Police officials said the program was also part of the station’s broader effort to strengthen police-community relations by positioning officers as visible partners in child development and community welfare, rather than being seen solely in law enforcement roles.

Mabolo Elementary School, led by school officials under the supervision of Dr. Rosario Palanca, hosted the activity and supported its implementation.

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During the launch, Bibles, school supplies, and small learning materials were distributed to students as part of the initial rollout.

Police estimated that around 100 students and about 50 parents were present during the activity.

Teachers also took part in the sessions, assisting in the reading and interaction activities.

Authorities said the Mobile Library and Bible on Wheels will be brought to other areas under Mabolo Police Station’s coverage in the coming months, with activities to be coordinated with schools, barangays, and community volunteers.

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