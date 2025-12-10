Ayala Malls Gatewalk brings fresh and exciting experiences to Mandaue

Cebu’s third Ayala Mall will bring together a vibrant mix of global and homegrown brands, offering something for every kind of shopper. Discover creative hubs that spark imagination, gaming zones for recreation, and a spacious, modern food hall where flavor meets design.

Ayala Malls Gatewalk is positioned to become the city’s newest lifestyle destination, redefining leisure with fun, fresh, and dynamic experiences everyone can enjoy.

Spanning 56,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) offering 400 merchant spaces, Ayala Malls Gatewalk is set to be an exciting hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment in Mandaue City.

Located within Ayala Land Inc.’s (ALI) newest 17.5-hectare mixed-use, master-planned estate in the heart of Mandaue City, Cebu, Ayala Malls Gatewalk is slated to open in the last quarter of 2026. Mandaue’s newest lifestyle destination will bring fresh experiences while expanding Ayala Malls’ presence to new audiences and communities.

Gatewalk is poised to become Mandaue City’s premier commercial and lifestyle district, carefully planned around connected streets, active public spaces, and a seamless urban experience. The development will grow into a hub with a mix of commercial facilities, leisure destinations, and green open spaces to support community life.

All these come together to reflect Ayala Land’s commitment to building estates that balance growth with quality of life—creating places where mobility, nature, work, and lifestyle come together effortlessly within one community.