Cebu City hall bonus still in limbo, SB3 awaits Council action

Cebu City Hall | Cebu City PIO/Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Christmas bonus for thousands of Cebu City Hall workers remains in limbo as the proposed Supplemental Budget 3 (SB-3), where the funds will be sourced, is still being processed and has yet to reach the City Council for approval.

Mayor Nestor Archival, in a recent press conference, assured employees that the city was working to release the bonuses before the Christmas break, but emphasized that the timing would depend on how soon the council would act on the proposal.

READ: Cebu City starts early bonus payout amid post-typhoon recovery

Archival earlier announced that regular and casual employees will receive P15,000. At the same time, job order (JO) personnel will get P5,000, the first time the City Government is granting an actual bonus to JO workers.

“Ako ning i-clarify nga kining atong ihatag nga P5k Christmas bonus sa atong JO, this will be the first time. Before, it was not the bonus, but the gratuity pay ang ilang nadawat. It should be very clear… nga this will be the first time nga the City Government will give P5k for JOs,” the mayor stressed.

(I would just like to clarify that this P5K Christmas bonus that we will give to our JOs, this will be the first time. Before it was not the bonus, but they received the gratuity pay. It should be clear…that this will be the first time that the city government will give P5K for the JOs.)

But despite the mayor’s assurance, the bonus cannot be released until SB-3 is approved.

READ: How do you calculate for your 13th-month pay? Read on!

Bonus tied to SB-3 approval

Archival confirmed that the proposed SB-3, estimated at P1.4 to P1.5 billion sourced from City Hall savings, had been endorsed to the Local Finance Committee (LFC) and was being prepared for submission to the council.

“We are processing it now, and hopefully the council will approve it. Hopefully, before mag-Christmas break (before it will be Christmas break),” he said.

The mayor earlier ordered the LFC to fast-track the budget’s submission, noting that it still needed to go through committee hearings and a council report.

READ: DBM OKs early release of gov’t workers’ yearend bonus, cash gift

Council wants national guidance

In a separate interview, Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said the council was waiting for national guidelines before taking action on the bonus component.

“We will just wait for the memorandum from the Civil Service, DBM, and the Office of the President kung unsa klaseha nga bonus ni — Service Recognition Incentive Bonus or unsa. Katong P5,000 nga Prospect Promotion Incentive, on top of that, naa pa lay lain bonus. As of now, wala pay final nga memorandum,” he said.

(We will just wait for the memorandum from the Civil Service, DBM, and the Office of the President on what kind of budget this will be — Service Recognition Incentive Bonus or whatever. As of now, there is no final memorandum.)

Tumulak said the bonus allocation had already been included in the draft SB-3, which was expected to be taken up in the council next week, but the Local Development Fund (LDF) portion had not yet been submitted to his office.

READ: Early Christmas for 1.85M gov’t employees

He also clarified that the City had not yet released gratuity pay for JO workers, adding that bonuses and gratuity were two different benefits.

“Dili sad na mahimong next year na mahitabo. Before the year ends, naa na na,” he added.

(That could not happen for next year. Before the year ends, that should already be there.)

Breakdown of SB-3

According to City Treasurer Emma Villarete, the proposed SB-3 includes:

P500 million for the Cebu City Medical Center,

P300 million for lot acquisition for housing projects, and

The remaining amount for barangay rehabilitation, particularly for those heavily affected by Typhoon Tino.

The bonus for City Hall employees is also included in this budget.

Workers still waiting

The City Government employs more than 4,000 personnel, including over 2,000 casual employees and about 1,000 JOs. All are still waiting for confirmation on when the bonus will actually be released.

Archival earlier said the incentive was intended as a modest token of appreciation, especially since many City Hall employees were themselves affected by Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu earlier this year.

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