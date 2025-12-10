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Ayala Malls Central Bloc brings Holiday cheer with live busk sessions

- December 10, 2025

Ayala Malls Central Bloc is transforming weekends into unforgettable celebrations with its Holiday Busk Sessions, running every Friday and Saturday from 6PM to 8PM at the area fronting Bench.

Come for the shopping, stay for the music, and leave with memories that capture the warmth and joy of the season.

 

This festive initiative invites shoppers and diners to experience the magic of the season through live performances by talented local artists at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

Ayala Central Bloc

The Holiday Busk Sessions create an enchanting atmosphere where the community can gather and enjoy warm, feel-good music that captures the true spirit of the holidays. 

This weekend tradition offers more than just entertainment. It provides a platform for local artists to showcase their talents while bringing people together during the most wonderful time of the year. 

Ayala Central Bloc

Ayala Malls Central Bloc
Ayala Central Bloc
Ayala Central Bloc

Ayala Malls Central Bloc invites everyone to make their weekends a little more magical by joining the Holiday Busk Sessions. Come for the shopping, stay for the music, and leave with memories that capture the warmth and joy of the season.

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