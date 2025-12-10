No LPA monitored as of December 10 — Pagasa

The radiant skyline of Cebu. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu and the rest of the Philippines are currently free from tropical cyclone threats as of Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that no Low Pressure Areas (LPA) or tropical cyclones are being monitored for formation as of 8:00 a.m. today, December 10, 2025.

READ: Shear line, ‘amihan’ bring rains over parts of Luzon

This comes after LPA 12b exited Pagasa’s monitoring domain earlier today, leaving no active weather disturbances in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Residents and local authorities are advised to continue monitoring updates from PAGASA for any new developments.

Current weather forecast

According to Pagasa’s 24-hour public weather forecast for December 10:

Metro Cebu and the rest of Visayas: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. Winds are light to moderate from the northeast to north, with coastal waters slight to moderate. Temperatures are expected to range from 26 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius.

READ: Pagasa declares onset of ‘amihan’ season

Palawan and Occidental Mindoro: Moderate to strong winds with moderate to rough seas due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern and eastern Luzon: Moderate to strong northeast winds with moderate to rough seas (2.1–3.5 meters). Areas under the shear line or northeast monsoon may experience occasional heavy rains and risk of flash floods or landslides.

Pagasa reminded the public that, while the Visayas and Mindanao are currently under stable weather conditions, localized thunderstorms may still occur, potentially causing flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

READ: Rainy Wednesday in parts of Luzon due to shear line, amihan — Pagasa

Safety advisory

Authorities and residents are encouraged to remain vigilant despite the calm conditions. Pagasa stressed that monitoring updates remains essential, particularly as the northeast monsoon continues to affect northern and eastern parts of the country.

With no LPA being tracked and tropical cyclone activity quiet, Metro Cebu can expect mostly manageable weather over the next 24 hours, although scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are still possible.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP