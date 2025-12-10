Palace working with BSP, economic team to address weak peso

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MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday said it is closely coordinating with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the country’s economic team to address the peso’s continued depreciation.

This developed after the local currency hit a new all-time low of ₱59.22 against the US dollar.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the matter will be tackled in a meeting scheduled on Thursday.

“We are working with the BSP and the economic team. At bukas po magkakaroon sila ng meeting (We are working with the BSP and the economic team, and they will meet tomorrow),” she said when asked about the Palace’s reaction to the peso’s fresh record low.

READ: Peso hits 59.20:$1, a record low, BSP to still let market forces set rate

The central bank’s policy-making Monetary Board will also have its last rate setting for the year on Thursday.

The Philippine peso closed at ₱59.22 to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level on record.

Analysts have attributed the peso’s weakness to a stronger U.S. dollar and softening local confidence.

Asked whether the administration is concerned that the weaker peso may further push up inflation ahead of the holiday season, Castro said the issue will be raised during the meeting.

“Tignan po natin. Malamang ay matatalakay ito bukas (We’ll see. This will likely be discussed tomorrow),” Castro said.

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