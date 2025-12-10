Palace: Health department to broaden HIV testing

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MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang said Wednesday that the Department of Health (DOH) is expanding its HIV/AIDS testing and prevention efforts as the number of persons living with HIV (PLHIV) in the Philippines continues to rise.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the DOH is acting based on updated global estimates from the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

To respond to the growing cases, Castro said the DOH is expanding access to testing nationwide.

“Nakausap po mismo natin ang pamunuan ng DOH at sinasabi nila na based sa UNAIDS 2024 global HIV data, may estimate na population po tayo na 217,700 people living with HIV at may 30,800 annual new cases (We spoke directly with the DOH leadership, and they said that based on UNAIDS 2024 global HIV data, the Philippines is estimated to have 217,700 people living with HIV, with about 30,800 new infections annually),” Castro said.

READ: World Aids Day: Central Visayas among top 5 regions for HIV

“Sa ngayon po ay pinapalawak ng DOH ang testing sa lahat ng mga BUCAS centers at pinapapasok na rin po sa bawat primary care facility sa pamamagitan ng pagrerepaso ng YAKAP (The DOH is expanding testing in all BUCAS centers and integrating it into primary care facilities through the review of the YAKAP program),” she added.

Castro noted that the DOH is also procuring pre-exposure prophylaxis, which helps prevent transmission.

Data from the DOH Epidemiology Bureau showed a 550 percent increase in new HIV infections from 2010 to 2024, particularly among those aged 15 to 24.

There was a 22 percent increase in confirmed HIV-positive cases from July to September this year, with 5,583 individuals recorded, compared to 4,595 cases logged in the same quarter last year.

The regions with the highest recorded infections from July to September are Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and Davao Region, accounting for 61 percent, or 3,408, of the total cases.

Castro emphasized the need for wider public awareness of responsible behavior and the risks of unsafe sexual practices.

“Mas maganda po talaga na mas malalim na pagbibigay-impormasyon sa publiko ang maaari nilang sapitin kapag hindi sila responsable sa kanilang mga aksyon (It is important to provide deeper public education about the risks they may face if they are not responsible in their actions),” she said.

Daily case detection averaged 61 cases per day, higher than last year’s third-quarter average of 51 cases per day, according to DOH data.

Of the newly confirmed infections this quarter, 5,299 or 95 percent were men, while 282 or 5 percent were women. Cases ranged from 1 year to 73 years, with a median age of 27.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has expanded the outpatient care package for PLHIV, offering higher financial coverage and strengthened confidentiality safeguards.

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