Nobel winner Sakaguchi aims for effective cancer treatment

Shimon Sakaguchi | Jiji Press photo

SUITA, Osaka Prefecture, Japan — One of the three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has voiced hope to develop effective cancer immunotherapy using regulatory T cells he discovered.

In an interview with Jiji Press ahead of the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm on Wednesday, Japanese researcher Shimon Sakaguchi noted that the cells, which suppress excessive immune response, are being prepared for clinical application while challenges lie in creating immunity targeting cancer cells.

“We hope to reduce the possibility of metastases in the future,” he also said.

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The University of Osaka professor has established startup RegCell Inc. in the United States to develop a therapy using regulatory T cells.

Clinical trials are expected to begin next year for autoimmune diseases, which attack normal cells and tissues.

Sakaguchi said that he wants to create a “drug that can be taken orally and can enhance immune response by manipulating the number of regulatory T cells.”

Noting that 90 percent of people who die of cancer do so due to metastasis, Sakaguchi said, “We hope to develop a drug that can be used for any cancer to lower the rate of metastasis.”

On his future research, Sakaguchi said, “The challenge is whether strong immunity against cancer can be created,” referring to measles, which is difficult to contract once a person is infected.

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“I want to realize an effective immunotherapy through working on various options,” he said. One such option is controlling regulatory T cells to strengthen lymphocytes, which attack cancer cells.

Existing immunosuppressants used for autoimmune diseases suppress overall immune response and therefore increase susceptibility to infections.

On this, Sakaguchi said: “Immunology has still been unable to develop treatment to suppress only specific conditions. We hope to establish such a therapy with a technology to artificially produce regulatory T cells.”

He also touched on Japan’s declining research capabilities, stating, “There are not many long-term support programs.” Sakaguchi noted that he received scholarships over eight years after he moved to the United States in the 1980s.

“Just like support for the Olympics, strong results would be yielded in the field of science if seeds are sown appropriately,” Sakaguchi emphasized, seeking support from the government and society.

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