‘Beware of fake posts on Christmas bonus for 4Ps members’ —DSWD

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MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday warned the public against misleading Facebook posts announcing an alleged Christmas bonus payout for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

“Ang DSWD po ay may nakuhang mga reports tungkol sa mga naglalabasan na social media posts na may ipapamahagi raw na Christmas bonus sa mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps. Ito po ay hindi totoo at maaaring isang mekanismo ng mga online scammers para makuha ang mga pribadong impormasyon ng ating mga beneficiaries,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in a statement.

(The DSWD has received reports about social media posts alleging the distribution of Christmas bonus for 4Ps beneficiaries. This is not true and this could be a mechanism for online scammers to obtain private information on our beneficiaries).

The DSWD spokesperson cautioned 4Ps beneficiaries in clicking the links and reposting the said posts to prevent public confusion.

“Nais po naming ipaalala na huwag niyo pong ibibigay ang inyong mga pribadong impormasyon sa mga ganitong klaseng social media posts. Lahat po ng mga impormasyon na manggagaling sa DSWD ay magmumula lamang sa inyong mga municipal at city links, at pati na rin sa official social media page ng 4Ps at ng DSWD,” she said.

(We remind everybody not to give your private information to this kind of social media posts. All information coming from the DSWD come only from your municipal and city links, as well as from the official social media page of 4Ps and the DSWD).

Dumlao, who is also the DSWD’s Data Protection Officer, pointed out that the department ensures that beneficiary details are never posted publicly in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“Hinihimok namin ang lahat na maging mapagmatyag laban sa anumang maling impormasyon at huwag pong basta-basta magbibigay ng inyong mga pribadong impormasyon sa social media (We urge everyone to remain vigilant against any misinformation and never just give your private information in social media),” she said.

The DSWD spokesperson appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities involving the department’s programs and services through the Integrated Grievance Redress Management System (IGRMS) at https://i-grs.dswd.gov.ph./ or through the official 4Ps Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DSWDPantawidPamilya.

“Kapag may nakita po kayong mga posts, announcements o balita ukol sa DSWD na hindi galing sa mga official sources ng departamento, maaari lamang pong ipagbigay alam agad sa amin or para sa mga 4Ps beneficiaries, sa inyong mga City o Municipal Links. Magtulungan po tayo upang matigil natin ang mga fake news na nagdudulot ng mga kalituhan,” she said.

(If you come across any posts, announcements or news about the DSWD that don’t come from the official sources of the agency, kindly inform us, or in case of 4Ps beneficiaries, to your city or municipal links. Let’s help each other to stop fake news that cause confusion).

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