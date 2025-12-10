Mandaue fire: P10M lost after blaze destroys firm’s showroom, store

The fire that broke out at 7 a.m. in a store and showroom in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue, was declared fire out by firefighters at 8:22 a.m.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A fire caused an estimated P10 million in damage after it destroyed a three-story building which housed a company showroom and store in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, on Wednesday morning, Dec. 10.

Fire Officer 2 Mark Anthony Yagonia, the fire investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Office, said the blaze was probably caused by an electrical fault.

This was after an employee said that an electrical connection allegedly grounded starting the fire.

READ: Cebu City fire destroys 74 houses, displaces 323 people in Cogon Pardo

He said when he turned around to look at the storage area it was already burning and the fire quickly spread.

The office received the call at 7:10 a.m. Firefighters arrived at 7:14 a.m. and immediately raised the second alarm. The fire was placed under control at 7:50 a.m. and declared fire out at 8:22 a.m.

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Initial investigation showed that an electrical fault on the ground floor sparked the fire inside the three-story building, which served as a storage and showroom for styro and insulator products. The company manufactures these products, but not at that location.

A woman staying on the third floor, the niece of the owner, was reported to have sustained injuries but he was safely rescued.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano thanked the BFP-Mandaue, the Ctiy Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, and barangay fire teams for preventing the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

READ: Cebu City fire destroys 74 houses, displaces 323 people in Cogon Pardo

On the same morning, a separate fire also broke out in Barangay Subangdaku shortly after 9 a.m., but residents managed to extinguish it quickly, said Ouano.

Mayor Ouano urged the public to stay vigilant with Christmas lights, appliances, and gadgets, stressing the need to avoid electrical hazards to prevent further fire incidents.

READ: Cebu City fire guts Duljo Fatima home; nearly P500K in damage reported

“Magbinantayun lang gyud ta sa mga kaigsuunan sa siyudad para walay untoward incident mahitabo. Lisod na kaayo naagian pa ta og linog, bagyo, simbako sa sunog, ” said Ouano.

(We should be vigilant of our brothers in the city so that no untoward incident would happen. It is so difficult for us to have experienced an earthquake, typhoons and God forbid a fire.)

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