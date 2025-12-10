Cebuanos support social media ban for minors

AFP file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano readers back a ban on minors using social media.

This sentiment emerged from CDN Digital’s Siloy Asks segment, where readers shared their thoughts on Australia’s new law.

Starting Dec. 10, 2025, Australians under 16 are officially barred from accessing major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and Reddit.

The Australian government says the move aims to protect children from online bullying, exposure to inappropriate content, and addictive algorithms that can affect their mental health and focus.

Cebuano readers largely supported the enactment of a ban domestically. But many also stressed that parental guidance remains essential to ensure children use technology responsibly.

READ: Australia bans under-16s from social media starting December 10

Social media’s impact on children

Many Cebuano readers cited the negative effects of excessive social media use on minors.

One user noted that children often spend more time scrolling through their phones than interacting with family or engaging in outdoor activities.

“Social media can even manipulate you sometimes […] it’s not all about views, likes, and reactions, it’s about mental health and focus on things outside social media,” the user said.

Others highlighted the academic consequences.

According to some users, children distracted by social media may struggle to focus on their studies and develop communication skills.

Another reader pointed out that unrestricted social media use could make students lazy and dependent on devices. This can make everyday tasks too easy for them and reduce their motivation to learn.

READ: These are the countries where TikTok is already banned

Parental responsibility and practical limits

While the ban generated wide support, many readers stressed that parental involvement is key to its effectiveness.

One user suggested setting up parental control apps to monitor device use, acknowledging that minors could still circumvent age restrictions by entering fake birthdates.

Another observed, “Alam niyo […] kahit anong ban ang gawin nila, nasa magulang pa rin ‘yan kung paano nila [ire-regulate] ang anak nila sa paggamit ng gadgets. […] Ibang magulang kasi tamad na magbantay ng anak, bibigyan na lang ng gadget para tumahimik.”

(You know, no matter what ban they implement, it still depends on the parents how they regulate their child’s use of gadgets. Some parents are just too lazy to supervise their children, so they give them a gadget just to keep them quiet.)

Some readers also recognized the practical limits of any law.

Children could still access the internet at gaming centers or using devices that are not under parental control.

Still, the consensus was that a ban, when paired with guidance at home, could mitigate the consequences of excessive online exposure.

Harmful content

Cebuano readers also emphasized the dangers posed by inappropriate content online.

Some pointed to sexualized material, offensive content, and the influence of online personalities on impressionable minors.

“Sakto na […] uban content creator naggamit na mga bata, naay sagol mga bastos,” one user said.

([A ban is just], some content creators are already using children, and there’s inappropriate or offensive content mixed in.)

Others underscored how children often mimic influencers’ behavior without understanding the consequences, making limits and guidance necessary.

Ultimately, readers agreed that children need space to develop beyond the screen.

“Yes [sakto] jud ni. Ganahan ko ani para [medyo malayo-layo ang] mga bata sa socmed,” one reader wrote, reflecting the general sentiment in Cebuano communities.

(Yes, this is really right. I like this because it helps keep children somewhat away from social media.)

Australia’s ban is a global first in legislating social media access for minors, and while enforcement challenges remain, the discussion among Cebuano readers underscores broader concerns about children’s digital well-being.

For them, the focus is not just on restricting access, but on encouraging a healthy balance between real-life experiences and online engagement, supported by attentive parenting.

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