Cebu City buy-bust: Lolo sent back to jail for selling shabu

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 62-year-old man who was previously arrested for drug offenses and later released on bail was again arrested after a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, on Tuesday night, December 9, authorities said.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), through its Regional Special Enforcement Team (RSET), arrested alias “Kimpang” at around 7 p.m. in Sitio Filter Site, Barangay Tisa, with the assistance of personnel from Labangon Police Station.

READ: Naga City, Cebu drug bust nets P1.2M shabu, 1 nabbed

READ: High-value drug target with ₱3.4M in shabu nabbed in Cebu City

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the suspect as a resident of the area and classified him as a high-value individual based on the volume of drugs recovered.

Authorities said three packs of suspected shabu weighing about 55 grams, with an estimated street value of P374,000, were seized during the Cebu City buy-bust operation, along with marked buy-bust money.

Surveillance and previous arrest

Investigators disclosed that the arrest followed a one-month surveillance and case buildup based on information from a confidential informant.

Intelligence reports indicated that the suspect was allegedly capable of disposing of 30 to 50 grams of illegal drugs weekly.

Police also confirmed that the suspect had been arrested in June 2025 by the Guadalupe Police for drug-related charges but was able to post bail and regain temporary liberty.

READ: P27-M ‘shabu’ bust in Davao del Norte

Custody and charges

Following his arrest on Tuesday, the suspect was turned over to the custody of PDEA-7 at their detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City for booking and documentation.

The seized drug evidence, on the other hand, was submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical examination and proper disposition.

Authorities said the suspect will face charges for the sale of illegal drugs, an offense punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

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