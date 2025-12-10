Cebuano shooter aims for SEA Games medal, growth of sport at home

Cebuano shooter Juancho Miguel Masecampo | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano marksman Juancho Miguel Masecampo carries a mission bigger than winning a gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games later this week.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the 23-year-old who represents the Philippines in the SEA Games pistol shooting event said he wants to help grow the sport in his home country, especially in Cebu.

Masecampo, a nephew of Patricia Masecampo, who leads the Cesafi ticketing team, hopes that more Cebuanos will discover that they too can excel internationally.

Now based in Metro Manila, Masecampo flew to Thailand with more than 40 members of the Philippine Shooting Team.

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He is one of eight pistol shooters tapped for the SEA Games.

This is his second SEA Games appearance.

He debuted in 2019 in the Practical Precision Competition. This time, he will compete in the 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol.

Intense training

Masecampo said his training has been intense, often involving 100 to 300 rounds per session, along with dry firing and other drills that stretch past five hours almost every day.

He keeps this routine while juggling his academic load as a student.

“Together with the team, I would practice as many hours as I can in the firing range, using around 100–300 bullets per training together with a combination of dry firing, which is practice shooting without live bullets. I would always keep my training different and difficult to continue to challenge myself to be a much better, well-rounded shooter,” he said.

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Masecampo is competing for the first time in an Olympic 25-meter pistol event, a category very different from the one he joined in 2019.

He is aiming to gain as much experience as possible while pushing for a high score and a possible podium finish.

“In my new shooting discipline, my goal is to gain much more exposure and get better scores just to qualify for the final rounds. My main goal is to get a high score in order to get close to a medal or better yet win a medal,” he said.

More Filipino shooters welcome

Beyond personal goals, Masecampo wants to inspire more Filipinos to enter the sport.

He believes shooting offers wider opportunities because it doesn’t require height or size, unlike basketball or volleyball.

“The shooting sport… is not well-recognized in many parts of the Philippines like Cebu and even Davao. I am also hoping that our National Sports Association is planning to build a regional program to discover more shooting talents in the Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

“Unlike other sports, shooting does not require height, build, or even strength,” he added. “It only requires skill and precision, which has been proven by many Filipino shooters like multi-SEA Games gold medalist Nathaniel ‘Tac’ Padilla, Olympian Jayson Valdez who is a friend of mine, and Jethro Dionisio who is also an Olympian.”

Experience, qualification

Before flying to the SEA Games, Masecampo already saw action in several international events. These include a tournament in Taipei where he won three gold medals in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event.

After the SEA Games, he plans to pursue further qualification.

He want to join the national team bound for the Asian Games in Japan and the Southeast Asian Shooting Championships next year.

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