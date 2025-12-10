Boy, 12, jumps into Talisay City creek, drowns

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 12-year-old boy drowned while bathing with friends in a large creek in Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City on Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s lifeless body was found after a search of more than two hours.

The victim, identified only by his alias “Ampol,” was with seven other minors when he reportedly jumped into the creek and failed to resurface.

His companions attempted to help but were unable to save him, according to accounts gathered by the family.

The child was already without vital signs when searchers retrieved him from the water. He was rushed to a medical facility, where his death was confirmed.

READ: Dumanjug: Missing senior found dead after drowning in river

Mother recounts boy’s final moments

The boy’s mother, Annalie Bacus, 41, said she last saw her son at around 2 p.m. that day. She had reminded him not to go far from their home.

Bacus spoke in interview with Jane Gallardo of dyHP RMN Cebu on Tuesday, December 9.

She said she was surprised to learn that he had gone to the creek, which is far from their residence. He usually spent time playing computer games at a neighbor’s house.

The mother said her son did not ask for permission to leave. She would not have allowed him to go to the creek because of the danger.

She was only informed of the incident by a relative and learned of her son’s fate when she arrived at the hospital.

Bacus said one of the boys who had been with her son later apologized to her and told her that the child jumped into a deep portion of the creek and reportedly did not know how to swim.

The mother said she believed the incident was an accident and decided not to pursue a formal investigation.

The boy was the third of four siblings and was described by his mother as her most affectionate child. She said he had dreamed of becoming a police officer one day.

Bacus works as a street cleaner in their barangay, while her husband earns a living as an on-call construction worker.

Despite their limited means, Bacus said she and her husband had been doing their best to provide for their children and give them a better future. She added that all they can do now is give their son a proper burial.

The child’s wake is at the family’s home in Sitio Upper Bulsita, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

He will be buried on Sunday, December 14.

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