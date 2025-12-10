Zaldy Co’s passport cancelled, says Marcos

Elizaldy Co

MANILA, Philippines — The passport of resigned AKO Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co had already been cancelled, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday.

He said in a video report posted on his social media accounts that ““I can report to you that Zaldy Co’s passport has been cancelled.”

READ: Court order needed to cancel Zaldy Co’s passport, DFA maintains

“That’s why I have instructed the Department of Foreign Affairs, as well as the PNP (Philippine National Police), to coordinate with our embassies in various countries to ensure that the person we are pursuing cannot hide there. And if he does go there, he will be reported to us so that we can bring him back to the Philippines,” Marcos continued.

READ: Anti-dynasty law a must-have for ending corruption, bishop says

On November 21, Marcos announced that arrest warrants for Co and 17 others had been issued in connection with cases involving anomalous flood control projects.

The former congressman was implicated in flood control works in Bulacan after former district and assistant engineers testified that he was involved in budget insertions that ballooned to at least P35 billion from 2022 to 2025. /dl

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