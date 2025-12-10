Mandaue City’s ‘e-library,’ with more computers opens to public

Mandaue City’s opened its library to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City’s electronic library was blessed and officially opened to the public on Wednesday.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano led the inauguration ceremonies in the Rizal-Bonifacio Memorial Building in the city’s Heritage Plaza, with city councilors in attendance.

Various foundations donated 15 computer units to the library, augmenting the existing 21 and bringing the total to 36 units.

The facility offers free printing of up to 10 pages of documents.

Each student has an initial 30 minutes to one hour to use a workstation. They may stay longer if the library is not crowded.

READ: Why some students choose public library over coffee shops, home

Extended opening hours

Moreover, visitors may take complimentary coffee and water, charge their gadgets for free, and use tables with their personal laptops.

The e-library operates from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on weekdays. It is open 24 hours on weekends.

“At least natuman ang atoang promise. This is part of our vision sa pagsugod pa lang [in office]. Sa atoang mga students high school and college and even kaning nagtrabaho na if ganahan sila mogamit they are more than welcome,” said Ouano.

READ: How Cebu City Public Library shaped an engineer’s success story

Purely for research

(At least our promise has been fulfilled. This is part of our vision upon our assumption of office. Our high school and college students and even our workers are more than welcome if they want to use the facilities).

“I hope ilaha ning imaximize to learn and explore ang atoang computers, (I hope they will maximize learning and explore our computers),” he added.

Mandaue City Librarian Angelina Cagatulia, at the same time, said the library computer system blocks pornographic and social media sites including Facebook, Messenger, and YouTube.

“Plainly for research ra gyud ang computers, (The computers are exclusively for research),” Cagatulia said.

Printing, books

Printing is facilitated via email.

Books, meanwhile, remain available on the library’s ground floor.

Workers started renovating the library, including waterproofing and drainage improvements in August.

Security personnel will be stationed inside and outside the building. They will ensure the safety of users especially at night.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP