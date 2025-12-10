CESAFI FINALS: UV, UC stars brace for pivotal Game 2

L-R: Kent Ivo Salarda, Ricofer Sordilla, Raul Gentallan. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Game 1 of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball best-of-three Finals will be remembered as one of the league’s wildest battles after the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers pulled off a thrilling 74–72 double-overtime win over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Tuesday night, December 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Raul Gentallan delivered the game-winning basket that sealed the epic finish.

One side celebrated while the other walked off in frustration. CDN Digital spoke with key players from both teams after a game that treated Cebuano fans to a classic showdown between two long-time rivals.

READ: CESAFI FINALS: UV takes Game 1, survives wild double-overtime duel vs UC

For UV standouts Kent Ivo Salarda, one of the top MVP contenders this season, and reigning Finals MVP Gentallan, the focus is now on bracing for a tougher UC squad in Game 2 tomorrow, December 11, at 6 p.m.

NECESSARY ADJUSTMENTS

Salarda expects UC to tighten up their defense on him, knowing he is one of UV’s primary scoring options. Still, he believes UV will be prepared.

“Ang expectations nako nila, mo-adjust gyud na sila, labi na sa ako-a ug kang Raul (Gentallan). Pero mo-adjust gyud mi ugma,” Salarda said.

He added that UV’s deep roster, filled with veterans and transferees, gives him confidence that they can close out the Cesafi Finals series.

“Confident kaayo ko nga mahuman namo sa Game 2 kay kaming 15 magamit gyud mi tanan sa tinuod lang,” he said.

Asked if he expected Game 1 to be that exhausting, he wasn’t surprised.

“Nag-expect gyud mi ing-ato ka lisud kay finals gyud ni. Lisud gyud sila pildihon. Kung naa ko sa court, all out ra gyud ko, ihatag nako akong best ug one game at a time lang gyud,” he added.

Salarda led UV with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. Gentallan followed with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and steady shot-making late in the game.

READ: Cesafi: UC Webmasters nip USC, make fourth straight finals stint

CHESS MATCH

Gentallan said he had only two choices in the final seconds: hold the ball and force a third overtime or take the risk of a game-winning jumper.

“Ang amo na lang gyud ato kay either win or another overtime na pud. More on mental na gyud to. Before to nag start pagdala nako sa bola, akong mindset ato kay atakehon nako. Once pag hesitate nako, pag drive nako, feeling nako ba nga wala gyud nako ma shot sa pila ka attempts during the game, either ma-shot ni or dili, confident ra ko kay overtime. Gi-take nako ang risk,” he explained, recalling the final nine seconds of the second overtime.

He didn’t score big, but he made his shots count.

“Wala ra ko na-frustrate nga medyo off ko kay daog ra man gihapon ug team effort ra gyud to,” he said.

Looking ahead to Cesafi Finals Game 2, Gentallan expects a tactical battle.

“Sa amo, more on adjustments lang gyud mi kay mo-adjust sad gyud sila. It’s going to be a chess match, mao na among tan-awon sa dula,” he added.

OUT FOR REVENGE

On the UC side, Ricofer Sordilla, who led the Webmasters with 16 points and sank the clutch threes and free throws that kept them alive, said they are more determined than ever after the painful loss.

READ: Knicks rout Raptors to reach NBA Cup semifinals for first time

“Mas hungrier gyud mi makabalos. Dili namo ihatag ang title karon nga season. Dapat amo na pud. So kadtong nahitabo sa game, among gameplan kay among patirahon si Gentallan kay off man gyud siya,” Sordilla said.

“Naa man gyud na modaog ug mapildi. Dawaton namo ug among paninguhaon modaog mi sa Game 2. Wala nami angay i-adjust, ang among gameplan kay rely sa bigs namo. Stick ra mi sa gihatag instruction sa among coach. Naa gyud ang pressure, dapat i-handle ra gyud na ug trabaho ra gyud.”

Tip off of Cesafi Finals Game 2 tomorrow, Thursday, December 11, is at 6 PM at the Cebu Coliseum.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP