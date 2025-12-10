Thailand SEA Games: Macario delivers 1st gold for PH

FIRST GOLD. Justin Kobe Macario delivers the first gold for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games after topping the men’s individual freestyle poomsae event of taekwondo at the Fashion Island Shopping Mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday (Dec. 10, 2025). (POC Media Pool photo)

BANGKOK – Justin Kobe Macario delivered the first gold for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games here on Wednesday, topping the men’s individual freestyle poomsae event of taekwondo at the Fashion Island Shopping Mall here.

As action got going in almost all fronts, Macario, 23, scored 8.200 points to top the event against five other entries.

“Nagulat din po ako na ako po ‘yung unang gold (winner) ng Pilipinas. Sobrang saya po dahil isang karangalan po makauwi ng ginto for the country (I was also surprised that I was the first gold winner for the Philippines. I am very happy because it is an honor to bring home gold for the country),” he said.

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“Nag-prepare kami ng dalawang coach, si coach Rani [Ortega] and Jeordan [Dominguez] po. Ang focus po namin is ibigay and i-perform kung ano po ‘yung pinag-trainingan namin ng matagal. And si Lord na po ‘yung bahala kung ano ‘yung ibigay niya po sa amin. Sobrang thankful at binigay niya ‘yung ginto sa akin (We were prepared by two coaches, coach Rani Ortega and Jeordan Dominguez. Our focus is to give and perform what we have been training for a long time. And the Lord will take care of what He will give us. I am so thankful that He gave me the gold),” said Macario, who wowed the judges with his routine that included multiple flips and various kicks.

Macario was visibly ecstatic after bagging his first gold and first individual medal in the regional showcase, adding that his decision to skip the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony on Tuesday was worth it.

“Kahapon po nag-training kami four times bago sumalang dito and sinacrifice na namin po na hindi pumunta sa opening para makapag-prepare ng maayos po (Yesterday, we trained four times before coming here and we sacrificed not going to the opening so we could prepare properly),” said Macario, who won a silver and a bronze in the mixed freestyle poomsae event in the 2021 and 2023 SEA Games.

Although he has won medals in the Asian Championships and World Championships, he said winning in the regional showcase was a different feeling.

“Ibang-iba din po kasi mostly lahat din ng mga nagpo-podium po sa World Championship, Asian Championship, itong mga SEA Games countries din po (It’s also very different because mostly all of the countries are capable to reach the podium at the World Championship, Asian Championship, and also in this SEA Games),” he said.

Thailand’s Koedkaew Atchariya settled for the silver with 8.100 points, while Malaysia’s Ken Haw Chin captured the bronze with 7.740 points.

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Macario will compete in the mixed team freestyle poomsae event later on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, John Derrick Farr clinched the bronze in the men’s downhill mountain bike event in Chonburi.

Farr’s bronze was the first medal for Team Philippines in the regional showcase. (PR)

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