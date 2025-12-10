Lapu-Lapu hopes to replicate Mandaue’s Noche Buena packs next year

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan. Contributed Photo: Kristyl Felerca

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan hopes to replicate Mandaue City’s Noche Buena gift pack distribution but says the city currently lacks the budget to implement the program this year.

Chan said she wanted to provide food packs for all households in Lapu-Lapu City, inspired by Mandaue’s “Gugma sa Pasko” program, but the initiative was not included in their existing budget.

“Gustuhon man nako nga mohatag og food packs pero wala pa man gud na naapil sa budget nato ron. Ganahan sad baya ko. Hopefully maningkamot ta next year,” Chan said.

(I would really like to give food packs, but it’s not included in our current budget. I want it as well. Hopefully, we can work on it next year.)

“Daghan muingun nakahatag man lage Mandaue—naapil manggud sa ila budget. Hopefully maningkamot ta next year. Ganahan sad baya unta ko. We just try the availability sa funds nato. Dili sad ta gusto ma-COA or mabeyond sa budget ang atoang expenses,” she added.

(Many are saying that Mandaue was able to distribute because they included it in their budget. Hopefully, we can work on it next year. I really want to do it too. But we have to consider our available funds. We also don’t want issues with COA or to exceed our budget.)

Mandaue City will distribute 10-item Noche Buena gift packs valued at P600 each. The packs include fruit cocktail, cream, spaghetti noodles and sauce, Chinese luncheon meat, carne norte, sausage, beef loaf, pork and beans, and cheese.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano shows the Noche Buena gift pack that will be distributed to households. Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino.

These will be given to all 86,000 households listed in the city’s 2023 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) Census. The city prepared 100,000 packs to ensure even unlisted households are reached.

READ: Noche Buena gift packs ready for 86K Mandaue households, City Hall says

Chan said she hopes Lapu-Lapu City can roll out a similar program by next year, depending on fund availability.

“Ideally nindot ta nga makahatag ta per household,” she said.

(Ideally, it would be good if we could give to every household.)

Amid the recent earthquake and typhoons that hit Cebu, Chan said the city decided to skip its usual general Christmas party for employees at the Hoopsdome. However, departments are allowed to hold small-scale celebrations.

The city has shifted its focus to extending help to other areas. Lapu-Lapu City earlier donated P1 million to municipalities and cities heavily affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in September.

“Mo-tone down ta sa ubang expenses pero if sa tabang, atoa lang gyud ihatag if makaya nato,” she said.

(We will tone down our other expenses, but when it comes to helping others, we will give what we can manage.)

While the city cannot extend assistance to all households this year, some support has already been provided. City workers will receive ham and five kilos of rice, and additional help was given to urban poor associations.

As for the employee bonus, Chan said they are awaiting the announcement of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Malacañang earlier said the president is set to grant a one-time Service Recognition Incentive to government workers, with the final amount yet to be announced.

READ: Lapu-Lapu mayor: ‘No Christmas party this year’

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