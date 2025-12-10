DENR vs. Monterrazas project: Criminal, admin cases filed over massive tree cutting

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said it filed last December 3 criminal and administrative cases against the company behind the Monterrazas project in Cebu City. | CDN File Photo

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has filed both criminal and administrative cases against the Monterrazas project in Cebu City for what it described as massive tree-cutting.

“For the Monterrazas case, we already filed a criminal case on December 3, 2025, for violation of Section 77 of Presidential Decree No. 705 or the revised Forestry Code against the corporation,” DENR Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs and Enforcement Norlito Eneran said during a press briefing in Quezon City on Wednesday, December 10.

The cases stemmed from DENR’s 2022 tree inventory, which documented 745 trees in the area. Eneran said that a recent inspection found only 11 trees remaining.

“The company has its claim, but we have evidence that we have gathered. We have satellite imagery, and then, we have the inventory conducted in 2022,” he said.

Read: The Monterrazas de Cebu chronicles

Conditions in Environmental Compliance Certificate

He was referring to an earlier statement of the Mont Property Group that no trees were cut by the developer, “only shrubs and secondary undergrowth (that) were cleared to facilitate the necessary earthworks.”

Eneran stood firm that field verification and remote sensing data form the core of the complaint.

Aside from the criminal charges, he said, an administrative case has also been filed against Monterrazas for allegedly failing to comply with 10 out of the 33 conditions set in its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

Earlier, the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) said that the Monterrazas development project also violated the Clean Water Act and the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) System, prompting the issuance of a notice of violation and a stoppage order.

Investigators also found that several of the 17 detention ponds designed to manage stormwater runoff were either damaged or heavily silted. This has led to uncontrolled surface runoff that worsened flooding in nearby communities downhill during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino in Cebu on November 4, 2025.

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