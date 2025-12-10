DA raises red onion MSRP to P150/kg. starting Dec. 11

ADJUSTED MSRP. Imported onions are offloaded from a truck in Divisoria, Manila on Nov. 28, 2025.The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday (Dec. 10) said it will adjust the maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) for red onions starting Dec. 11. (PNA photo by Yancy Lim)

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced Wednesday that it will raise the maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) for red onions to PHP150 per kg. starting Dec. 11, following reports of slightly higher import prices and an increase in landed cost from PHP60 to PHP80 per kg.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said importers reported price hikes in major sources such as China, Poland, and India, prompting the adjustment from the recently imposed PHP120 per kg. limit.

READ: DA: Imports to stabilize red onion prices by December

“There’s a slight spike, but if we are to compute, the PHP120 will no longer be enough, which we have set, so now, we will adjust the MSRP—probably effective tomorrow—from PHP120 to PHP150,” he said in an ambush interview.

The agency had earlier imposed a PHP120 per kg. MSRP for red and white onions on Dec. 1.

The agriculture chief said importers have expressed their willingness to adjust their wholesale prices as the country nears the holiday season.

“That’s our discussion with importers, if we increase the MSRP, then they will lower their selling price and convince the retailers to lower the prices of red onions from its current levels,” Tiu Laurel said.

“We are hoping that everyone will cooperate to help consumers because it’s Christmas and goods should not be that expensive.”

The MSRP for white onions, meanwhile, will remain at PHP120 per kg. (PNA)

ALSO READ: Fines, jail time for violating P250 SRP for red onions – DA

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