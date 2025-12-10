CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats outlast CEC, cap standout season with third-place finish

CIT-U Junior Wildcats during the awarding. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats closed their season on a high note, securing third place in the Cesafi high school basketball tournament after years of frustration.

CIT-U outlasted the favored Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in a tense 64–61 overtime win on Wednesday, December 10, at the Cebu Coliseum, ending a 16-year Final Four drought.

The matchup turned into a grind, featuring seven lead changes and four deadlocks. The Junior Wildcats had to dig themselves out of an early 13-point hole, 5–18, before trimming the deficit to three at halftime, 31–34.

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CEC held a 50–42 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but CIT-U chipped away. Randel Jay Mendaro’s layup cut the lead to 50–52 midway through the period. After a long scoreless stretch, CEC’s Neil Kyle Bartolini scored off an inbound alley-oop for a 54–50 cushion.

CIT-U swung the momentum back when Francis Kyle Gigantina drilled a three from the top of the key to pull them within one, 53–54, with under two minutes left. A foul by Cyrus Abadies sent CEC’s Albert Sialana to the line with 10 seconds remaining, and he split his free throws for a 55–53 lead. On the final play, Keiff Russel Suarez missed on a drive, but Geoff Partosa crashed the glass and scored the putback that forced overtime at 55-all.

In the extra period, the Wildcats held their nerve at the stripe. Jero Deniel Rosellosa and Abadies sank key free throws to secure the 64–61 win.

Gigantina led CIT-U with 18 points and seven rebounds. Rosellosa turned in a huge double-double with 12 points, 19 rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and three assists. Wenceslao Dabalos and Abadies added 11 each.

For CEC, Sidney Vanhoek and Sialana scored 12 apiece, while Kenneth Fuller had 11. Sialana also posted a dominant 22 rebounds and eight blocks, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Dragons on top.

ALSO READ: Cesafi: CEC Dragons cruise to 7th win in BC rout

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