Anti-corruption measures needed to pull up foreign investments, economist says

Foreign direct investments (FDIs) reached USD5.54 billion from January-September 2025, lower than last year’s USD7.1 billion for the same period. | CDN Digital Photo

MANILA – Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) posted a net inflow of USD320 million (₱18.96 billion) in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Wednesday, December 10.

At the end of September, FDIs reached USD5.54 billion, lower than last year’s USD7.1 billion, which is equivalent to 1.6 percent of the domestic economy’s output in the first three quarters this year.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) chief economist Michael Ricafort attributed the decline in FDIs to the impact of weather disturbances, which affected working days, and concerns about corruption in government following the discovery of anomalous flood control programs.

If weather conditions improve

Asked for this outlook for the last quarter of the year, Ricafort told the Philippine News Agency that “improvement in FDI data (is) possible if weather conditions improve and if anti-corruption measures and other reforms to further improve governance, fiscal, tax, and economic performance (will be put in place) to help shore up the confidence of foreign investors in the country.”

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) adjusted its growth forecast for the Philippines both for this year and next year, due to lower government infrastructure spending and the ongoing investigations on flood control programs.

Read: Palace working with BSP, economic team to address weak peso

From a September forecast of 5.6 percent growth, the latest projection for 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) is 5 percent. For 2026, ADB reduced its forecast to 5.3 percent from 5.7 percent. This is based on the updated Asian Development Outlook also issued on Wednesday.

Manufacturing received biggest share of FDIs in September

This change, Ricafort said, is expected to impact the FDIs, but the negative effects would likely be addressed by “anti-corruption measures and other reforms to further uplift governance standards that would help boost investor confidence on the Philippines’ economy and financial markets.”

For September, “Japan was the top source of FDIs and manufacturing was the biggest recipient of FDIs during the month,” the central bank said in a press release.

Data released by the BSP showed that the net inflow last September was lower than the previous month’s USD514 million and last year’s USD432 million.

Other than bad weather and uncertainty over corruption allegations, additional factors include the U.S. tariff policies, reduced global economic output, and developments in investments.

These factors are, however, countered by the reduction in the BSP’s and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s key rates.

Ricafort said these “reduced borrowing costs and financing costs that, in turn, increased demand for loans/credit that finance investments (new and expansion projects), capital expenditures, and operating expenditures of many businesses and industries.” (PNA)

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