Safer vehicles in Asia: WHO convenes experts

In Southeast Asia, outdated or unsafe vehicles dominate the markets due to weak import controls and regulatory frameworks. The World Health Organization convened experts in late November in Shenzhen, China for a road safety capacity-building workshop. | File Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners have brought together more than 40 leading officials from 14 countries to advance progress in making vehicles safer in Asia and worldwide.

“There are more than one billion motor vehicles on the world’s roads today, and this is set to double in the decade to 2030,” said Dr Fangfang Luo, WHO Technical Officer on Safety and Mobility.

“To save lives, governments must adopt laws that meet key United Nations safety standards. We need harmonized legislative standards for vehicle design and technology to boost safety worldwide. The workshop supports this by bringing officials together from a crucial region to share knowledge and experience.”

1.2M die in road accidents each year

Nearly 1.2 million lives are lost to road crashes around the world each year, and vehicle safety regulations are a crucial tool in reducing road deaths and serious injuries.

Despite this, less than 20% of UN Member States have laws that meet all core areas of UN vehicle safety regulations.

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Among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member-states, outdated or unsafe vehicles dominate the markets due to weak import controls and regulatory frameworks.

This puts more lives at risk in a region that sees hundreds of thousands of road crash fatalities each year and has a rapidly growing fleet of motor vehicles, the WHO pointed out in a statement on Tuesday, December 9.

The third ASEAN+China road safety capacity building workshop, held in Shenzhen, China, on November 25–27, built on recommendations in the Marrakech Declaration on Global Road Safety.

Automation to improve road safety

The Marrakech Declaration also promotes vehicle safety technologies, such as connectivity to prevent crashes and automation to improve road safety.

A highlight was a focus on evolving technologies and developing smart infrastructure and AI-driven monitoring to prevent crashes in real-time.

By closing vehicle safety legislation gaps, WHO and its partners are working to ensure new technologies are properly regulated, used, and maintained for a safer future.

Implementing technical vehicle inspections

The three-day workshop covered four main areas:

priority vehicle safety equipment regulations;

technical vehicle inspection regulations;

the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and vehicle safety protocols; and

evolving vehicle technologies with significant potential to boost road safety.

Participants in the Shenzen conference adopted an action plan that includes seminars on crash investigations, especially those related to motorcycles, joint action on road safety education, evaluations of automotive safety technologies, and research into the deployment of automated vehicles.

A follow-up workshop will be held in late 2026.

The WHO hosted the Shenzen workshop along with the UN Regional Economic Commission for Europe, the International Motor Vehicle Inspection Committee, Global NCAP, the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, and the Malaysian Institute for Road Safety Research. (WHO)

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