Viral leptospirosis death ends with Napolcom sacking 7 Caloocan cops

National Police Commission vice chair and executive officer Raphael Calinisan. (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has ordered the dismissal of seven Caloocan police officers tagged in the illegal arrest and detention of Jayson dela Rosa, whose case went viral after his son died of leptospirosis which he contracted while wading in flood waters in search of his then missing father.

At a press conference in Quezon City on Wednesday, Napolcom vice chair and executive officer Raphael Calinisan said the commission reached a unanimous decision during deliberations last weekend to terminate all officers involved.

READ: Cebu City logs 93 leptospirosis cases, 17 deaths in 2025

Dismissed from service

Dismissed from the service were Capt. Romel Caburog, Lt. Jeffren Aganos, Master Sgt. Ryan Candelario, Staff Sgt. Stephen Somlani, Staff Sgt. Darwin Indiongco, Cpl. Marvin Resumadero and Staff Sgt. Rodolfo King Bautista.

The commission filed the administrative cases in September against the seven Caloocan police officers over the alleged illegal detention of Dela Rosa.

READ: Leptospirosis can be deadly if not treated immediately, DOH warns public

Charges

They were charged with grave misconduct, grave dishonesty, oppression, incompetence and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

“This is a strong message that abuses in the ranks of the PNP will not be tolerated,” Calinisan said.

Dela Rosa was initially picked up in Caloocan in July for alleged theft.

He was held for days without being properly processed or presented to his family.

Firm stance against abuses

Calinisan said the ruling showed the commission’s firm stance against abuses in the police service, adding that every complaint filed before Napolcom will be thoroughly evaluated.

“The Commission remains firm in its mandate to cleanse the police service of erring personnel,” Calinisan added.

“We owe it to the public to ensure that the Philippine National Police upholds professionalism, integrity, and respect for the rule of law,” he added. (PNA)

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