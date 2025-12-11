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Grand Lotto 6/55’s P195M jackpot: No winner for December 10 draw

By: Inquirer.net December 11,2025 - 01:09 AM
Grand Lotto 6/55’s P195M jackpot: No winner for December 10 draw.

MANILA, Philippines — No bettor won the P195.8 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot in Wednesday’s draw.

This was according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

READ: P97-M Super Lotto winner dunay tip sa mga kauban nga mamustahay

The Grand Lotto 6/55 winning combination was 53-30-06-17-11-45, and no ticket holder guessed the correct number combination, which had a jackpot of P195,803,522.20.

In the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw, the winning numbers were 30-42-15-25-40-28. The P17.42 million jackpot also went to no winner, PCSO said.

Minor games

  • 4D Lotto: 8-2-8-7; top prize 44,299; 23 winners
  • 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 4-4-6; 4,500; 187 winners
  • 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 0-5-5; 4,500; 103 winners
  • 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 4-8-9; 4,500; 142 winners
  • 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 18-07; 4,000; 147 winners
  • 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 18-25; 4,000; 385 winners
  • 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 25-23; 4,000; 249 winners

Draw schedule

Grand Lotto 6/55 draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Mega Lotto 6/45 draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

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TAGS: gaming, Grand Lotto, PCSO
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