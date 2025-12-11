Grand Lotto 6/55’s P195M jackpot: No winner for December 10 draw
MANILA, Philippines — No bettor won the P195.8 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot in Wednesday’s draw.
This was according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
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The Grand Lotto 6/55 winning combination was 53-30-06-17-11-45, and no ticket holder guessed the correct number combination, which had a jackpot of P195,803,522.20.
In the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw, the winning numbers were 30-42-15-25-40-28. The P17.42 million jackpot also went to no winner, PCSO said.
Minor games
- 4D Lotto: 8-2-8-7; top prize ₱44,299; 23 winners
- 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 4-4-6; ₱4,500; 187 winners
- 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 0-5-5; ₱4,500; 103 winners
- 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 4-8-9; ₱4,500; 142 winners
- 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 18-07; ₱4,000; 147 winners
- 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 18-25; ₱4,000; 385 winners
- 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 25-23; ₱4,000; 249 winners
Draw schedule
Grand Lotto 6/55 draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Mega Lotto 6/45 draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
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