33rd SEA GAMES: Richard Gomez leads Ormoc City delegation

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | December 11,2025 - 06:45 AM

Leyte 4th District Represenative Richard Gomez and daughter Juliana. | Photo from Richard Gomez FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Rep. Richard Gomez of Leyte’s 4th District is leading Ormoc City‘s delegation to the 33rd Sea Games.

Gomez will compete in compak shooting along with Carlo Baltonado and Jed Rivilla.

A total of 19 of Ormoc City’s “finest” athletes will represent the country in four sporting events – fencing, compak shooting, modern pentathlon, and basketball – during the 33rd Sea Games held from December 9 to 20, 2025 in Thailand.

READ: Cebuano shooter aims for SEA Games medal, growth of sport at home

His daughter, Juliana, will also compete in the Women’s Épée category in fencing, together with Alexa Larrazabal and Ivy Claire Dinoy.

| Ormoc City LGU

In modern pentathlon, Michael Ver Comaling, Joseph Anthony Godbout, Samuel German, Melvin Sacay, Eliza Maureen Ecalla, Princess Honey Arbilon, Juliana Shane Sevilla, Shyra Mae Arranzado, Kyle Aldrich Vilos, Sheska Rose Dejaño, Kydie Ashriel Guinto, and Jessly Roman will don the country’s colors.

READ: Thailand SEA Games: Macario delivers 1st gold for PH

Ormocanon Robert Bolick is also part of the Philippine basketball team.

Another generation of champions

“As these athletes are bound for the competition, Ormoc stands firmly behind them—proud, inspired, and ready to cheer on another generation of champions,” the Ormoc City Government said in an advisory.

It added that Ormoc’s representation in the Sea Games is a reflection of “years of disciplined training and a development journey that began with a single pair of shoes” under the Support to Athletes in Pursuit of Accomplishing Total Life-Changing Opportunities in Sports (S.A.P.A.T.O.S.) Program.

READ: Cebuana makes waves in SEA Games for national football team

“These shoes symbolize the dreams carried through thousands of hours of practice, shaping young athletes who have gone on to dominate local, regional, national, and international competitions.”

Sports excellence

Ormoc City has a grassroots system and the support of its local leaders making it an emerging training ground for athletes.

“Additionally, strategic investments, forward-looking programs, and a comprehensive athletic framework have helped build what many now regard as a cradle of champions,” the city government claimed.

READ: SEA Games 2025: Medal Tally

The city government also cited the Ormoc City Sports Complex as an example which is equipped with a track and girls and a dedicated fencing hall where local athletes train and where sporting events are held.

It also mentioned the badminton center in Brgy. Juaton where the 2024 Philippine Indoor League Archery was held in October 2024.

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