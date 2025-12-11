MGEN Cebu battery energy storage system phase 1 done by 2026

Felino “Lino” Bernardo, President and CEO of MGEN Thermal, gives the Cebu media an update of their operations here. | CDN Digital photos / Doris C. Bongcac

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A facility that can store at least 49-megawatt of renewable energy is now undergoing construction in Toledo City, Cebu.

The first phase of the facility, that is part of battery energy storage system (BESS) of Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) will be operational during the first quarter of 2026, according Felino “Lino” Bernardo, President and CEO of MGEN Thermal.

Phase 1 can store up to 25-MW of power.

READ: MGEN Reports Safe Personnel, Steady Plant Operations

The project’s second phase, that can store 24-MW of power, is set for delivery in 2027.

“Why are we doing this? Because of the number of solar and soon, wind projects. Ito po ang mga renewables. But the challenge with renewable sources of electricity is their intermittency. Ibig po sabihin, pag may cloud walang supply ang ating solar. Pag mahina ang hangin, wala rin po tayong supply ng kuryente sa wind. How do we solve that? By having energy storage. Mga batteries po,” Bernardo told the Cebu media in a gathering held on Wednesday, December 10.

(“Why are we doing this? Because of the number of solar and soon, wind projects. These are the renewables. But the challenge with renewable sources of electricity is their intermittency. What this means is that if there are clouds our solar would not have any supply. If the wind is slow, our wind would not have any supply. How do we solve that? By having energy storage. We have batteries.)

READ: MGEN, One Meralco Foundation Ink Over ₱15M Deed of Donation to Uplift Host Communities

Bernardo said they earlier signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Co., Ltd. (SUMEC) for the project’s implementation.

CATL, the worlds largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles, will provide advanced battery technologies while SUMEC focused on the project’s execution.

BESS, according to Bernardo, is part of MGEN’s effort to enhance grid stability and support the country’s energy transition.

MTerra Solar Project

In addition, Bernardo said he is excited with the progress of their MTerra Solar project “that is set to become the world’s largest integrated solar and battery storage facility.”

The project features a 3,500 megawatts peak (MWp) of solar power and a 4,500 MWhr battery storage system, designed to provide clean, reliable energy to the Philippines, reduce carbon emissions, and help the country meet its renewable energy targets.

It spreads across 3,500 hectares of land located in the provinces of Bulacan and Nueva Ecija. Its construction started in 2024 and a phased completion expected in early 2026.

Bernardo said that once fully commissioned, it will provide clean power to about 2.4 million Filipino households and cut up to 4.3 million tons of carbon emissions.

“This is MGEN’s contribution to a sustainable future,” he said.

“When completed, MTerra Solar have a critical role in having the country meet its target of 35% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2040. These are the targets set by the Department of Energy.”

READ: Growth of renewables, led by solar, seen outpacing other major sources

Energy requirement

Jacqueline Gorospe, corporate communications and branding head, said it was MGEN’s vision to “be a leader in the Philippines transition to a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future, while fueling economic growth by meeting our nation’s energy requirement.”

The company is operating a diverse energy portfolio that include thermal, natural gas and renewables.

In all, they operate a 5, 079 MW capacity and is having its presence felt in various parts of the country, including Cebu, and in Singapore.

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