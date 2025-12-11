Daily Gospel, December 11, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for December 11, 2025, which is Thursday of the Second Week of Advent.

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Daily Gospel, December 10, 2025

Daily Gospel, December 9, 2025

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 11, 11-15.

Jesus said to the crowds: “Amen, I say to you, among those born of women there has been none greater than John the Baptist; yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.

From the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent are taking it by force.

All the prophets and the law prophesied up to the time of John.

And if you are willing to accept it, he is Elijah, the one who is to come.

Whoever has ears ought to hear.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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