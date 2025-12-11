COA: Consolacion spent P59,000 on ‘unnecessary snacks’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the municipal government of Consolacion, Cebu, for incurring nearly P60,000 in what auditors described as “unnecessary expenditures” for snacks and meals.

In its Annual Audit Report for 2024, COA discovered that the local government spent a total of P59,807.40 for snacks that year.

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Project inspections of DPWH people

These meals had been served for project inspections by personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and P46,612.40 for snacks served in Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) meetings.

But these expenses, state auditors pointed out, did “not pass the test of necessity and prudence” required under government spending rules.

“These are parts of their regular functions, besides the projects subject to inspections were projects of the DPWH, not by LGU Consolacion,” auditors wrote.

The utility and appropriateness of the expenses could not be justified, COA added.

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Unnecessary expenditures

Under COA Circular 2012-003, unnecessary expenditures are costs that do not support the mandate of the government agency and do not meet the standard of “the diligence of a good father of a family.”

Government funds must be used only for expenditures that are reasonable, necessary, and directly connected to official functions, auditors pointed out.

The audit identified specific disbursements, including meals for DPWH’s 6th District Engineering Office personnel during inspections for multipurpose buildings, road widening, and farm-to-market road projects.

These projects were implemented by DPWH, not the municipality, said COA.

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The state’s auditing body also cited over a dozen reimbursement transactions for food served during BAC meetings from January to June 2024, amounting to nearly P47,000.

These included meals for committee deliberations on various procurement activities.

Prudence

While meetings and field inspections require coordination, providing food to national agency personnel and local BAC members is not mandatory, nor is it essential to the municipality’s service delivery, COA emphasized.

Municipalities, the report noted, must avoid “incurrence of expenditure not dictated by the demands of good government.”

Likewise, the auditing team told the local government to ensure that all disbursements are justified as necessary for public service.

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COA recommendation

COA recommended that the local government strictly observe the standards on necessary and lawful expenditures and refrain from similar reimbursements in the future unless a clear legal basis and necessity are established.

They also reminded the municipality that unnecessary spending may expose officials to audit suspensions, disallowances, and potential administrative liability.

The municipality has yet to issue a formal response to the finding as of the writing of the report.

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