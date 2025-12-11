Cordova fire disrupts wake, razes house, burns dead woman inside coffin

This is the aftermath of the fire in Cordova town in Mactan Island which destroyed a house and burned a dead woman inside her coffin. | Municipality of Cordova FB page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old dead woman was burned to a crisp after the house where her wake was held was razed by an evening fire in Purok Sambagan, Brgy. Pilipog in Cordova town, on Wednesday evening, December 10, 2025.

According to Fire Officer (FO)1 Genaro Belen from the Cordova Fire Station, the incident happened at around 6:09 p.m.

READ: Mandaue fire: P10M lost after blaze destroys firm’s showroom, store

The fire was raised to a second alarm and was declared fire out at 6:55 p.m.

Belen said that they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Initial investigation

Based on their initial investigation, however, when the owner opened a room in their house, the room was already engulfed by fire.

READ: Cebu City fire destroys 74 houses, displaces 323 people in Cogon Pardo

“Dako naman ang kayo sir, wala na nila matabang,” the owner told Belen.

(The fire was already huge, we could not stop it.)

Due to this, the owner of the house was no longer able to put out the fire and ran to escape from the blaze.

People who visited the wake also fled immediately.

READ: IN THE KNOW: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and other fiery tasks

Can’t save dead relative from fire

Ludivina Baguio, one of the owners of the house, said that because of this, they were no longer able to save the dead relative in the coffin.

She said that before the fire struck her nephew lit an egg tray and a mosquito coil inside the room as a deterrent against mosquitoes.

“Karon kay naduol naman diay sa kuryente, nisiga siya, unya nagsag-ob siya ug tubig ug ang iyang igsuon pod nag-CR. Pagsulod na niya nahibulong na siya nga nagsiga na,” Baguio said.

(Now that this was near an electric wire, this sparked. And then, he fetched water and his brother went to the CR. When he entered the house, he saw that a fire was already spreading in the room.)

Continue with the wake

Firefighters also experienced difficulty in putting out the fire since their house was located in the interior portion.

The firefighters are still determining the damage from the incident.

As for what was left of the burned body, relatives told CDN Digital that they planned to put them in another coffin and continue with the wake.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP