Cebu BRT launch postponed again as Palace resets inauguration

The first package of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit inauguration reset. / Photo from the DOTr Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The long-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has hit yet another setback.

City Hall confirmed that the long-awaited inauguration, earlier eyed for this week, has once again been postponed by Malacañang.

Mayor Nestor Archival, in a recent press conference, said the city was looking at December 12 as the tentative date for the inaugural activity, but there was still no confirmation from the Office of the President whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would attend.

“The schedule for the inauguration again is December 12, but no confirmation yet that President Marcos will be here,” Archival said.

READ: Cebu BRT: Package 1 route to officially run on November

Finalize launch route

He also disclosed that more work would be needed to finalize the launch route and the operational plan for the BRT dry run.

“After that, kinahanglan lingkuran pa ang ruta nga klaro. Kay ang dry run gikan sa Fuente to South Terminal, akong tan-aw the best it should be coming from SRP going to South Terminal, Jones, Fuente, Ayala — and it is not final yet. Gi-suggest pa nako sa DOTr. Siguro before January or January na ni,” he added.

(After that, we needed to sit down to discuss the clear route. Because the dry run from Fuente to South Terminal, the way I see it what is best is it should be coming from SRP to South Terminal, Jose, Fuente, Ayala — it is not final yet. I already suggested it to DOTr. Perhaps in January or it would be in January.)

READ: Cebu BRT dry run eyed for December 2025 — Archival

Palace resets BRT launch

Earlier this week, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has confirmed that the Office of the President has again postponed the launch of the Cebu BRT’s Package 1 operations, which was initially scheduled for the first week of December.

The agency did not provide a reason for the postponement.

This delay comes amid recent challenges in Cebu, following an earthquake and a typhoon that have impacted the region.

This marks another setback in a project that has already faced multiple cancellations, route adjustments, and scheduling changes this year.

READ: Gov’t flagship infra projects raised to 209, worth P10.5T

Months of postponements

The Cebu City government had earlier planned to push through with the BRT dry run in December 2025, targeting a limited route from the South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard.

“There is a communication [with the national government] that the dry run will be in December,” Archival said in an earlier briefing on December 1.

However, the Cebu City Public Information Office clarified that the actual date remained pending, depending on President Marcos’ availability.

A planned road inspection in September was halted after traffic flow issues surfaced, while the November 5 inaugural run, which would have included a ceremonial BRT ride with the President, DOTr officials, and local counterparts, was canceled due to Typhoon Tino, which battered Cebu on November 4.

Funding concerns

The repeated delays have also triggered funding consequences.

The World Bank withdrew financing for CBRT Packages 2 and 3, citing the project’s sluggish progress.

While it retained the loan for Package 1, the bank warned that continued support depends on significant progress before the loan expires in 2026.

Instead, the bank offered to help the Cebu City Government tap into potential private investors and urged both local and national governments to expedite construction.

The Philippines originally secured $116 million from the World Bank and $25 million from the Clean Technology Fund for the CBRT.

Decades-long wait

If the inauguration pushes through within the year or early 2026, the BRT will finally begin its first operational phase after nearly three decades of planning.

Package 1 will operate along 13 kilometers of dedicated lanes with 17 stations, stretching from South Road Properties (SRP) to Cebu IT Park.

The CBRT — the first of its kind in the Philippines — was first proposed in the 1990s to address Cebu’s worsening traffic situation. Since then, its rollout has been derailed by leadership changes, right-of-way problems, heritage concerns, and shifting political priorities.

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