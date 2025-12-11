Consolacion road death: Victim’s family, truck driver reach settlement

A rider delivering lechon from Minglanilla to Liloan, Cebu died after he was ran over by a truck in Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud, Consolacion on Tuesday, December 9. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of the delivery rider, who died after he was ran over by a truck, has settled amicably with the truck driver involved in the road death.

This involved the rider delivering lechon who lost his balance after losing control of his motorcycle and got thrown under the wheels of a truck causing his death.

This happened in Consolacion town in northern Cebu on December 9.

Amicable settlement confirmed

Police confirmed the amicable settlement between the dead rider’s family and the truck driver on Thursday, December 11.

The road death happened at past 3 p.m. of December 9 in Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud, where the victim, identified as Leo Esplago Jr., was delivering lechon from Minglanilla to Liloan when he was ran over by a trailer truck.

READ: Liloan fatal road crash: One dead, one injured; truck driver freed after settlement

Lost his balance

In an interview with Police Staff Sergeant Gemini Adamlin of Consolacion Municipal Police Station, Esplago was driving his motorcycle when he lost his balance and fell while trying to avoid a tractor head that was parked along the roadside.

Adalim said the rider slipped into the path of an oncoming trailer truck driven by 45-year-old Nivie Suya.

READ: Truck falls off cliff in Oslob, Cebu, trees stop fall, save driver

Initial investigation

“Base sa amoang imbestigasyon, ang kilid sa giagian sa driver sa motor is naa’y nag-park nga tractor head, posible nga nilikay siya sa tractor head nga nag-park kilid sa kalsada pero wa niya nabantayan, na-out of balance siya, natumba, og naligsan siya sa incoming nga trailer truck,” she said.

(Based on our investigation, the part of the road where the driver of the motorcycle was traversing had tractor head parked there. It was possible that he tried to evade it but as he did so got off-balanced fell on the side of the road and got thrown on the path of the wheels of a trailer truck.)

Esplago died at the scene.

Settlement reached

Suya was initially detained at the Consolacion Police Station following the road death.

However, on Wednesday, December 10, the motorcycle rider’s mother and the truck driver agreed to settle the matter amicably.

READ: 7 dead in truck–van collision in Camalig, Albay

Burial expenses

Police said the truck driver’s party committed to shoulder all burial expenses and provide additional financial assistance to Esplago’s family, noting that the victim leaves behind a two-year-old child.

Following the settlement, Suya was released from police custody.

As of Thursday, December 11, Esplago’s remains have been turned over to his family, who are handling burial arrangements.

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