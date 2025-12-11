Grab Asenso empowers Cebuano MSMEs, launches AI assistant for Digital Transformation

Grab Philippines successfully concluded the Cebu leg of its flagship initiative, Grab Asenso, a comprehensive program designed to accelerate the digital readiness and prosperity of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country on December 4, 2025 at Oakridge Pavilion.

Grab Philippines reinforced its commitment to its core mission: ensuring nobody is left behind in a digital economy.

The event, which served as the culmination of the 2025 Asenso journey across eight cities, brought together over 150 Grab merchants in Cebu, recognizing the city as the biggest and most thriving merchant market in the Visayas region.

The Cebu Strategy: Accelerating shared prosperity

The decision to conclude the program in Cebu was strategic, acknowledging the city’s vast business sector—overwhelmingly composed of MSMEs—and its visionary local government leaders who champion the Smart City vision.

The core message delivered by Grab Philippines was clear: “Digital readiness is your prosperity policy.” By embracing digital transformation, Grab aims to create an inclusive economy where even the smallest local players—the beloved home-grown Cebuano restaurants and stalls—can compete and thrive alongside larger corporations.

“The message of Asenso is truly being digitally ready to accelerate shared prosperity within the community,” stated Paula Catanghal, Deputy Head for Cities at Grab Philippines. “We want our merchants to participate in that shared prosperity basic mission, and through Asenso, we are providing the unique tools and learnings that are very much adapting to the times of the digital economy.”

The Grab Asenso masterclass was built on two essential pillars, providing merchants with both foundational knowledge and cutting-edge technology.

Pillar 1: Asenso Learning Masterclass

Attendees were immersed in transformative, full-day learning sessions focused on three essential foundations of modern business growth:

Digital Marketing Mastery: This was highlighted by a specialized food photography lecture and demonstration masterclass, led by industry expert Gilbert Gamalo. The session emphasized leveraging visual storytelling to immediately enhance the appeal of merchants’ digital storefronts, drive more clicks, and increase sales conversion.

The AI Advantage: Merchants were equipped with practical knowledge on how to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, like ChatGPT, to streamline daily operations, improve productivity, and adapt to the digital economy.

Financial Solutions: Training focused on better equipping merchants with innovative financial tools to increase their market reach, especially within the growing cashless segment.

Pillar 2: Launching Next-Generation Business Tools

To complement the learning, Grab officially introduced two powerful new tools specifically tailored to the needs and challenges of the Cebuano market:

The GrabMerchant AI Assistant: This AI tool is poised to significantly streamline day-to-day operational tasks, optimize business processes, and allow merchants to focus more energy on strategy and customer engagement, thereby unlocking new levels of efficiency and growth. It acts as a personal assistant, providing insights and optimizing platform performance.

Tap2Pay Financial Solution: This mobile-first digital solution allows any merchant to accept card and QR payments directly through their mobile device, eliminating the need for expensive new hardware. Crucially, merchants using Tap2Pay are automatically enlisted in the Income Protection Program. This unique feature offers financial support from Grab, allowing merchants to quickly bounce back from financial losses caused by calamities or force majeure—a vital layer of security against natural disasters previously experienced in Cebu.

The Impact: Co-building Cebu’s future

Grab Philippines reinforced its commitment to its core mission: ensuring nobody is left behind in a digital economy. The success of the partnership was underscored by data showing that 30% of MSMEs’ daily transactions are now driven by on-demand delivery through Grab, representing a significant boost to their total income.

By co-building with merchants, Grab aims to manifest Cebu’s vision of becoming a globally competitive, smart, and innovative city. The ultimate goal is for the success stories of participating merchants to inspire others to join the Grab platform and celebrate the progress of the entire “super community” of drivers, merchants, and consumers.