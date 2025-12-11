Rattan tree ‘Lisuga’ shines at South Palms Panglao MGallery, celebrating Boholano heritage

The island of Panglao glowed a little warmer on December 2 as South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery celebrated its first Christmas tree lighting—a ceremony honoring Bohol’s craft, culture, and community.

This Christmas, South Palms invites guests to celebrate the island not just as a destination, but as a culture—a home.

The event marked an important milestone for the newly opened destination, bringing together local government officials, travel partners, and esteemed guests. More than a festive evening, it reflected what South Palms stands for: thoughtful hospitality, deep local roots, and a holiday season grounded in authenticity.

Prelude to a South Palms Escape

The South Palms experience begins even before guests arrive at the resort. At the port, travelers are welcomed with a seamless transfer, complete with complimentary dried mangoes and peanut kisses waiting inside the car—small touches that set the tone for the stay ahead.

Along the drive, storytelling becomes part of the journey. The MGallery podcast plays through the speakers, introducing guests to the island’s heritage and the resort’s identity. Next comes light, fun music—such as the familiar Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride—instantly putting everyone in vacation mode.

Luxury Rooted in Local Tradition

Spread across six hectares of natural landscape, the resort’s architecture is a quiet homage to Bohol’s craftsmanship. Much of the wood used throughout the property was collected by the owners around Bohol during the pandemic—an intentional choice that adds authenticity to every beam, column, and accent.

“We take pride in being a soulful sanctuary that embodies Boholano heritage. You can see it in every detail—from the lobby to the rooms, and everything in between,” shared Marketing Communications Manager Claire Misalucha in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Inside the rooms, modern comforts blend with subtle cultural narratives. One of the most meaningful design elements is the ancient Visayan script badlit suwat displayed on the wall, translating to “Kinaiyahan,” or nature—capturing the resort’s desire to ground every guest in the essence of the island.

Accommodation options range from Superior Rooms to Deluxe Rooms with semi-private pools, Junior Suites with private plunge pools, and the beachfront Diwata rooms that bring guests steps away from Panglao’s shoreline.

Curated Experiences for Every Guest

As the island’s first international luxury resort, South Palms offers several immersive and meaningful experiences. Children can explore Aya’s Jungle, the resort’s indoor play area, or run freely through Aya’s Splash Safari, the outdoor playground designed for active afternoons. When it’s time to slow down, the 15-seat bean bag theater offers a cozy spot for the whole family to relax and enjoy a movie together.

Adults can retreat to Lola’s Sanctuary, the resort’s spa, with its therapeutic farm-to-skin treatments. The 24-hour gym is also available for guests who wish to maintain their fitness routine during their stay.

South Palms also offers a diverse dining experience through its signature restaurants. UMA serves elevated Filipino dishes that celebrate the richness of local ingredients, while MANJA provides a comforting spread of international favorites. For guests looking to unwind by the shore, Sirenna Bar offers a Mediterranean-inspired tiki experience, complete with handcrafted cocktails and a relaxed beachfront vibe.

A highlight for larger celebrations is The Gallery, the resort’s dedicated event venue for weddings and grand gatherings. Couples have access to private rooms—“Barong” for the groom and “Saya” for the bride—ensuring a seamless, culturally resonant preparation experience.

This December, the resort also opens Tiya’s House, an intimate events venue reimagined from a traditional Filipino ancestral home. Its spaces are thoughtfully divided into Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao sections, offering a versatile setting for private gatherings, meetings, and future food-tasting events with guest chefs.

A Rattan Star Lights Up Panglao

The centerpiece of the December 2 celebration was Lisuga, the resort’s handcrafted 14-foot rattan Christmas tree designed by Delbert Pagayona. As the sun began to set, a fire dance performance retelling the legend of Sirenna—whose story greatly inspires the resort—set the stage for the ceremonial lighting.

“Sirenna is seen as a guiding light for fishermen, and as we know, fishing has long been one of Panglao’s primary sources of livelihood. That’s the cultural root that inspired the vision behind our resort,” shared Claire.

In his message, General Manager Danish Khan shared the inspiration behind the tree. “Instead of ordering a Christmas tree from Manila, we asked ourselves—what does Christmas truly mean to Boholanos? Lisuga’s spiraling rattan design, topped with a Sirenna-touched star, reflects that answer. It reminds us that we can be world-class without abandoning our roots. This tree is both timeless and uniquely ours.”

Guests then watched a short film featuring Boholano artisans—wood carver Carlos, basket weaver Zenon, and asindero Tatay Nestor—whose crafts inspired Lisuga. The artisans were also recognized during the ceremony.

“Every MGallery hotel around the world offers what we call the M Moment—a signature experience unique to the hotel and its location. Here in Bohol, we asked ourselves: What rare, meaningful tradition can we share with our guests? That’s when we looked to asin tibuok, one of the world’s rarest salts. Tatay Nestor is one of the last remaining asinderos, so we partnered with him to bring this heritage forward,” Claire explained.

Also unveiled during the tree lighting ceremony was one of the resort’s newest additions, the scenic walk bridge overlooking the Lemongrass Garden—a tranquil path that invites guests to see Bohol from a fresh perspective.

Experience Bohol at South Palms Panglao MGallery

South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery enters the holiday season with a clear sense of identity—luxury guided by nature, design shaped by culture, and hospitality woven with sincerity.

From the moment guests are welcomed at the port to the glow of Lisuga in the lobby, the resort offers more than just a stay—it tells a story that celebrates Bohol’s heritage.

This Christmas, South Palms invites guests to celebrate the island not just as a destination, but as a culture—a home. Discover your own experience at South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery today.