Visayas grid on yellow alert from 5-9 p.m. Thursday

LOW CAPACITY. A yellow alert has been issued by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines for the Visayas grid from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 11, 2025) due to the uptick in demand. NGCP said the grid’s available capacity is around 2,578 megawatts (MW) while peak demand is around 2,535MW. (PNA file photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has placed the Visayas grid on yellow alert, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, due to low operating margin after an uptick in demand.

In an advisory, the transmission operator said the grid’s available capacity is around 2,578 megawatts (MW) while peak demand is around 2,535MW.

READ: Yellow Alert up anew for Visayas Grid Thursday

A yellow alert is issued when a grid’s operating margin is not enough to meet the contingency requirement.

Prior to the alert issuance, 10 power plants in the Visayas are already on forced outage, with one not providing power since 2021.

Also, 16 power plants units are on derated capacity, bringing the total unavailable capacity to the grid at around 482.41MW.

This, along with the 36MW uptick in demand in the Visayas grid Thursday morning contributed to the factors that resulted in the issuance of the yellow alert.

READ: Visayas power grid again on ‘yellow’ alert amid persistent plant outages

Other factors include the unavailability of the 103-megawatt coal-fired power plant unit 2 of the Cebu-based KEPCO SPC Power Corporation (KSPC), and the 49MW rise in demand in the Mindanao grid, which lessened by 207MW the capacity being transferred to the Visayas through the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP).

NGCP said the Agus 6 Hydroelectric Power is also on derated capacity at 66.5MW Thursday from 101MW a day ago. No reason was, however, given for this situation.

Amidst this situation, NGCP said both the Luzon and Mindanao grids remain on normal condition. (PNA)

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