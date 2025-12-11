Cesafi HS finals: Basa explodes for 32 as Magis Eagles dominate UC

Lian Kent Basa. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lian Kent Basa delivered an MVP-level outing when it mattered most, turning in what could be the season’s biggest scoring performance in Game 1 of the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball finals on Wednesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Palawan-born gunner powered the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles with 32 points in their emphatic 81–65 win over the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, as the four-time defending champions took a 1–0 lead in their best-of-three title series.

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League officials were even checking if Basa’s outburst stands as the highest individual scoring mark this season. He was nearly flawless from deep, knocking down eight of his 10 attempts, and finished with four steals, four assists, and four rebounds. He shot an impressive 11-of-15 from the field, good for a 73 percent clip.

Basa is a Mythical Five candidate this season, averaging 14.9 points as one of the Magis Eagles’ offensive frontliner with 5.11 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.40 blocks a game.

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Former UC standout Gabriel Gonzales also stepped up for SHS-AdC, tallying 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist.

Big men Jacob Lacson and Iven Hoffer Cardenas chipped in a combined 15 points and 10 boards for the Magis Eagles.

For UC, Jape Mamza posted 18 points, while Allen Doverte added 15 and Xerex Alejandro had 10.

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SHS-AdC took control early with a 10-0 burst in the opening period and never looked back, building a lead that ballooned to 21 points, 64–43, in the second half. The Magis Eagles’ bench, led by Henry Kristoffer Suico and Jibson Gaviola, outscored their UC counterparts 26–19.

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