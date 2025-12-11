BuCor denies Alice Guo special privileges claims

Alice Guo | Photo From BuCor

MANILA, Philippines — Alice Guo is not receiving special treatment at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW), the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said on Thursday amid claims.

In a statement, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. detailed that Guo has been in a mandatory five-day quarantine following her transfer from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology on Saturday night. The setup limits access to her lawyers.

CIW Chief Superintendent Marjorie Ann Sanidad likewise said Guo is not receiving preferential treatment.

READ: Alice Guo jailed for life on human trafficking charges

“There are no special privileges. She is subject to the same regulations and restrictions as everyone else,” she said in a statement.

Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, was found to be a Chinese national at the center of criminal activities involving Philippine offshore gaming operators. She was sentenced to life imprisonment in November along with seven others for organizing and directing a web of associates to commit human trafficking.

According to CIW records, only her lawyers have been cleared to see her, in line with health and security protocols.

READ: LOOK: BJMP transfers Alice Guo to Correctional Institution for Women

Lawyer Nicole Jamilla visited Guo from Saturday to Tuesday, joined by Atty. Romar Cambri on Monday.

Attorneys Marc Lester Mamuri and Cheska Mhey Dela Paz met with her on Wednesday.

No personal phone access

Sanidad also dismissed claims that Guo managed to use a personal cellphone days after she arrived at CIW.

She said phones are banned in all prison facilities for inmates, visitors and BuCor personnel, including in the quarantine area at the Reception and Diagnostic Center.

“Given these measures, it is not possible for her to obtain or possess such a device,” she said.

The clarification came after anonymous tips circulated among reporters alleging Guo was visited repeatedly over the weekend by two “Chinese-looking” men.

The BuCor said the reports had no identified source or basis.

Catapang said the statement was meant to ensure transparency and affirm that all persons deprived of liberty are treated equally under the law. /dl

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