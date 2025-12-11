Herbs and Cellar brings its Garden-to-Table flavors to Cebu

Cebu’s dining scene continues to evolve with fresh concepts and new culinary ideas. Herbs and Cellar has officially opened its first Cebu branch at the 2nd floor of the Northwing in SM City Cebu.

Herbs and Cellar hopes to plant deeper roots in the region while giving Cebuanos something refreshing to look forward to.

The restaurant marks its second garden-to-table concept in the Visayas. For Cebuanos who crave honest flavors and slow, thoughtful dining, this new space offers something distinct.

Origins of Herbs and Cellar

The brand comes from Ormoc, Leyte, where it first built its identity on food crafted with ingredients grown straight from its own garden. Now that it has expanded to Cebu, Herbs and Cellar carries the same ethos. Every dish is made from produce freshly and locally sourced from their very own farm in Ormoc City. According to Chef Jin Ho Yoo, this is what defines the brand and sets it apart from similar concepts.

“We are so grateful for SM for giving us the opportunity to bring this concept from Ormoc to Cebu,” Chef Yoo shared during the opening. “This is our first branch in Cebu and we offer garden cuisines. Everything in our food has a touch from our own garden. The color, the flavor, everything reflects what we grow,” he expounded in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Garden Flavors Made on the Spot

Herbs and Cellar describes its food as garden cuisine, a style that puts ingredients at the centre and highlights their natural taste. Chef Yo explains that their philosophy is simple. If a dish is made of chicken, it should taste like chicken. If the hero is the vegetable, then the vegetables must shine.

One of their most unique practices is that nothing is precooked. “We cook everything on the spot,” he said. “Wala mi precooked. Everything is cooked right at the moment you order.” This approach keeps flavors clean and intentional, and it also brings diners closer to the restaurant’s farm-to-table vision.

Cebu is the first city outside Leyte to experience this concept and the team admits that expanding here feels surreal. While they had talked about growing the brand, they never expected the Cebu branch to happen this year. “We are lucky that our partner believed in this and gave us the opportunity. We’re also lucky to have a partner who is very much into cooking. It really feels like a team,” Chef Yoo added.

He shared that whenever they open a branch, they try to blend in with the existing community instead of competing. “We never really see each other as different. We help each other.” With their arrival in Cebu, the team hopes to offer something new while contributing to the city’s dynamic dining culture.

Aside from its cuisine, Herbs and Cellar is also introducing another experience to Cebu diners, which is the wine tasting journey. The restaurant offers imported wines at accessible prices, giving guests an opportunity to explore curated bottles without the intimidation or hefty cost typically associated with wine culture.

The team hopes that this combination of fresh food and approachable wine experiences will inspire diners to slow down, appreciate each flavour, and enjoy meals that feel both simple and elevated.

As Herbs and Cellar opens its second garden-to-table concept in the Visayas, Cebuanos now have a new space to enjoy mindful dining. The restaurant is positioned to become a place that builds community, a spot where gatherings feel warm, relaxed, and grounded in the kind of food that tastes exactly as it should.

What began as a garden in Ormoc has now bloomed into a growing brand, and Cebu is its newest home. With future expansions already in the works, Herbs and Cellar hopes to plant deeper roots in the region while giving Cebuanos something refreshing to look forward to.