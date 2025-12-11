Randall Cup 2025 Christmas League tips off Sunday 

Members of the Homeboys Basketball Club pose for a photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Homeboys Basketball Club is set to tip off its “Randall Cup 2025” Christmas League on Sunday, December 14, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gym.

The Randall Cup 2025 event honors the legacy of the club’s late founder, Randall Joseph Prado. This year, the Homeboys partnered with Conching’s Industrial & Electrical Supply to help build more excitement around the tournament.

READ: Homeboys Nexgen rules the Annual Randall Cup

Six teams are joining the league: Homeboys Original of Yampoy Po Reyes, Homeboys Nexgen of Reuneil Pilapil Pasay, Underdogs of Breggs Alontaga, Hustle Hard of Duenil Sumbi, Night Owls of John Dixy, and Medalla of John Benedick Omale.

The tournament will run for eight straight Sundays starting December 14. It will follow a single round-robin format, giving each team a chance to face all opponents once.

The top two squads after the eliminations will advance to the semifinals. The remaining teams will enter a sudden-death knockout round, with the winners moving on to challenge the top seeds for spots in the championship.

The Homeboys Basketball Club has staged several leagues in the past, including summer tournaments and other annual events, as it continues to grow its community of players and supporters.

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