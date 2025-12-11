Go slams MCWD over ‘unacceptable’ water crisis lasting over 30 days

Facade of MCWD building in Cebu City. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirty-five days after Typhoon Tino struck Cebu, most communities in Cebu City are still lining up for water.

Councilor Harold Go said the Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s failure to restore service and fix its own leadership void can no longer be excused.

In a privilege speech delivered during this week’s regular session of the City Council, Go launched his sharpest criticism yet at the embattled water district, calling the prolonged outages “unacceptable,” the restoration efforts “uneven and slow,” and MCWD’s internal governance problems a threat to public welfare.

“Tubig ni. Dili ni optional service. Water is a basic necessity and a basic right,” Go said.

READ: Who is Ruben Almendras? Veteran Cebuano exec named new MCWD director

READ: Why some Cebu areas still have no water after Typhoon Tino

‘35 days without water’

Go opened his speech by recounting the scale of the water shortage following Typhoon Tino’s landfall on November 4, which left pumps submerged, pipelines broken, and thousands of households in the north district and upland barangays without running water.

As of this week, he said, residents in several sitios still rely almost entirely on water rationing, city tankers, or private donors.

“Every day, residents line up under the sun—or even late at night—just to fill containers of water,” Go said. “Families cannot clean the mud left inside their homes.”

‘Why wasn’t there 24/7 work?’

While acknowledging the technical challenges—damaged main lines, submerged booster pumps, electrical problems—Go said MCWD’s response fell short of what residents deserved.

He raised several issues regarding the water crisis, questioning the timeliness and manpower deployment of contractors, asking why they were not required to work around the clock, and how MCWD monitored personnel.

He also highlighted concerns about contingency plans and system redundancy, pointing out that a single pump failure or broken line could disrupt water supply to tens of thousands of households.

Go criticized the lack of clear restoration timelines and transparency, calling for a written restoration plan. Additionally, he questioned the prioritization process, wondering if upland communities were unintentionally deprioritized during the crisis.

The councilor said his office had to personally intervene in sourcing and air-shipping electrical contact grease from Luzon, conduct multiple nighttime site inspections, and coordinate tankers and water donations to affected barangays.

“And still, thousands continue to suffer,” he added.

‘MCWD is operating without a functioning board’

Go also pointed to governance issues worsening the crisis, noting that the MCWD Board of Directors has been operating without a quorum. This absence has impeded the agency’s ability to legally approve contracts, emergency procurements, and other significant decisions.

“MCWD currently does not have the minimum number of board members required to legally pass resolutions, approve contracts, or authorize major actions,” Go said. “These issues raise urgent questions of compliance, accountability, and preparedness.”

He also noted that MCWD has had no approved safety plan for three years, further complicating disaster preparedness and regulatory compliance.

Go calls for executive session, full audit of MCWD

Go proposed a sweeping list of actions, including:

An executive session with MCWD, LWUA, Watermatic, JE Hydro, DENR, and CCENRO

MCWD’s submission of full restoration timelines, technical reports, and deployment logs

A review of contracts, penalties for delays, and emergency-response obligations

Institutionalizing joint LGU–MCWD protocols for water interruptions

Mandating daily water status updates on MCWD’s Facebook page

A citywide review of water security, redundancy, watershed protection, and resilience

“This speech is not about politics. It is about accountability, service, and competence,” Go said.“Our people can accept typhoons. They can accept broken pipes. But they cannot accept silence, confusion, and endless delays.”

READ: LWUA needs help to fix water crisis

Almendras appointment

Go’s privilege speech comes just days after Mayor Nestor Archival appointed former MCWD chairman Ruben Dimataga Almendras, 80, as the new civic sector representative to the water district’s board, an intervention the mayor said was meant to restore quorum and enable decision-making amid the crisis.

Archival said MCWD failed to submit its nominee list on time, prompting his office to appoint Almendras under the authority granted by Presidential Decree 198.

The mayor praised Almendras as “incorruptible” and deeply experienced in the water sector.

With his appointment, MCWD now has three recognized board members—enough to form a quorum and resume passing resolutions after months of paralysis.

Water crisis far from over

Despite partial restoration efforts, Cebu City’s water supply remains unstable across many communities.

Damage from Typhoon Tino included:

Collapse of the 800-mm Jaclupan pipeline, one of MCWD’s biggest sources

Major breaks at Buhisan Dam

Damaged pipes along Panganiban Bridge and Colon Street

Offline wells in Canduman, Liloan, and Opao due to flooding and power outages

City Hall and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) continue to deploy water tankers.

As of December, Cebu City had restored over 90 percent of its water supply, though full normalization will take time.

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