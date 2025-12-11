Naga teen says drug hallucinations led him to stab friend

The 18-year-old suspect of the alleged stabbing inside a house in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Naga arrested an 18-year-old man after allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old acquaintance amid a “drug-induced episode” inside a house in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu, on Tuesday night, December 9.

Police identified the suspect as alias “James,” 18, a resident of Barangay Cogon, Carcar City. The victim, meanwhile, is a 20-year-old male from Barangay Napo, Carcar City, who survived the attack and was brought to a local infirmary for treatment.

The incident report reached the police at around 7:50 p.m. after staff from the City of Naga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office alerted authorities about a stabbing attack in the said area.

Responding officers conducted a follow-up operation, which quickly led to the suspect’s arrest.

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Naga suspect admits to drug use, hallucination

In an interview on Wednesday, December 10, alias “James” said that he stabbed the victim while under the influence of illegal drugs. He claimed he experienced hallucinations after using the substance earlier that day with the victim and another friend.

James admitted they reportedly consumed three sachets of illegal drugs inside a friend’s house, after which he said that felt a sudden surge he could no longer control.

He claimed the victim prevented him from leaving the house, which heightened his panic and paranoia.

“Nigamit mi didto sa balay sa iyahang amigo unya nakahurot mi og tulo unya mura’g nisaka akoang kabuhi. Wa ko kasabot sa akoang gibati nga di ko niya pagawson. Kay lage di ko niya pagawason, akoang pagtuo ato murag gikabuhi na ko,” James said.

(“We used drugs at my friend’s house, consuming three sachets. Then my body felt strange. I did not understand what I was feeling and why my friend was not letting me out. That he was not letting me out caused me to panic.”)

According to James, when the victim allegedly grabbed him and prevented him from leaving the house, he picked up a kitchen knife that was lying nearby and stabbed the victim.

The suspect said that he and the victim had been friends for years and had stayed in the house of another acquaintance at the time of the incident. No other person was present when the stabbing occurred.

The suspect also admitted to using illegal drugs for about six months now, but he said this was the most severe reaction he had experienced.

The victim was reportedly sitting and using his cellphone shortly before the attack.

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In police custody

The victim sustained stab wounds to the back and forearm but remains alive, according to the police report.

Investigators are preparing charges of frustrated homicide against alias “James,” who is currently detained at the Naga City Police Station’s custodial facility.

As of Thursday, December 11, police said the investigation remains ongoing, including a deeper probe into drug use by both parties and the involvement of other individuals at the scene.

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