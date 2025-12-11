Zaldy Co: Hunt goes global, other countries, such as Portugal, alerted

Elizaldy Co via Inquirer.net

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has already reached out to its Portuguese counterparts to locate and repatriate former House appropriations chair and resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co. This was according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Co was last known to be in Portugal and he had been out of the country since the flood control scandal broke out, Remulla previously said.

READ: Marcos: Zaldy Co’s passport cancelled

Co is among 16 accused of graft and malversation over an allegedly anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

Asked whether the Philippines was already coordinating with the Portuguese government to find Co, in an interview on GMA’s ‘Balitanghali’ on Thursday, Remulla said, “We’re already coordinating. International law takes a long time. It’s a slow process.”

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Co’s passport was cancelled by the Philippine government in a further bid to compel him to return to the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Wednesday.

“All countries, all centers for transnational crimes all around the world have been informed that Zaldy Co’s passport has been cancelled,” Remulla said.

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Of Co’s 15 co-accused, nine were already taken into government custody last November and pleaded not guilty before the Sandiganbayan.

For his part, Co has denied the accusations against him, pointing to Marcos instead as the mastermind behind the alleged corruption. /dl

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