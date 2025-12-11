IBP Cebu condemns ambush-slay of BIR lawyer

BIR lawyer Duke Ramil Perral Lincuna was shot dead inside his vehicle along Sacris Road in Purok 8, Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City, Cebu, around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, December 11. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Cebu (IBP-Cebu) wants a thorough and swift investigation into the early Thursday morning ambush that claimed the life of an accountant and BIR lawyer.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, IBP-Cebu condemned the killing of lawyer Duke Ramil Perral Lincuna.

“The IBP-Cebu Chapter unequivocally condemns this brazen act of violence,” the group wrote in a statement.

“This reprehensible act constitutes not merely a crime against the person of Atty. Lincuna but [also] a direct, grievous assault on the rule of law and the legal profession itself,” they added.

16th lawyer killed since 2024

Lincuna, also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), is the 16th lawyer in Cebu who has been killed since 2004, based on a tally by the Inquirer.

He got waylaid while driving his sports utility vehicle (SUV) along Sacris Road in Purok 8, Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City, at around 5:50 a.m.

READ: In Palawan, lawyer gunned down outside family home

The still unidentified suspects, both male, reportedly fled the scene on board a motorcycle, according to investigators.

Lincuna, a resident of Lamac, Consolacion, managed large-scale properties and businesses through his work at the BIR.

A BIR examiner is a government official responsible for auditing and assessing taxpayers to ensure compliance with tax laws.

Meanwhile, IBP-Cebu wants a “rigorous and exhaustive investigation” into Lincuna’s killing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

They also extend their “profound and sincerest condolences” to the lawyer’s family, colleagues, and friends.

“Furthermore, the IBP Cebu Chapter is actively coordinating with law enforcement agencies to implement enhanced security and protective measures for its members, ensuring the right of all lawyers to practice their profession without fear of reprisal or violence,” they added. / with reports from Mary Rose Sagarino

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP