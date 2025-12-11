Mandaue ambush: BIR examiner shot dead inside his SUV

Police process the crime scene where a BIR examiner was shot dead allegedly by a motorcycle-riding gunman. | Contributed photo via Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) examiner was shot dead inside his vehicle along Sacris Road in Purok 8, Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City, at around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, December 11.

Authorities, who processed the scene reported that the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head and face and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Multiple empty shell casings were recovered in the area.

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Victim identified

The victim was identified by the police as Duke Ramil Perral Lincuna, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and BIR examiner.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson for the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that they were looking into the work and personal life as the possible motives of the killing.

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BIR examiner

Villaro said Lincuna, a resident of Lamac, Consolacion, managed large-scale properties and businesses through his work at the BIR.

A BIR examiner is a government official responsible for auditing and assessing taxpayers to ensure compliance with tax laws.

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Gathering information

Investigators are now gathering information to determine whether Lincuna had any personal or professional enemies.

They are looking into his work and personal life, interviewing family and friends to identify possible suspects.

“Padayun ang atoang investigators pagtracking and also pag-gather og information — naa ba ni siyay nakaaway o kontra? Tan-awon nato ang iyahang work and personal, sa family, friends. Kuhaon nato ang tanan information, ” said Villaro.

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(Our investigators continue to track and gather information. Does he have someone whom he had an argument with or fight with? We will look at his work and personal, family, friends. We will look at all information.)

Task Group formed

A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) has been formed by the Mandaue City Police Office to lead the case.

Villaro said the suspects, both male, were riding together on a motorcycle, with one as the back rider. Authorities are working to confirm their identities.

“Hinay ang dagan sa SUV sa biktima. Possible giduulan sa riding in tandem [then pusil], ” she said.

(The SUV of the victim was running slow. It was possible that the riding in tandem [gunmen] went near him [and shot him].)

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