A sweet and sustainable Christmas unfolds at BE Resort Mactan 

BE Resort Mactan ushered in the festive season with the unveiling of two captivating holiday centerpieces: the Trees of Hope, a trio of Christmas installations thoughtfully crafted from upcycled and locally sourced materials, and the Gingerbread Arc, a life-size, edible homage to the charm of ancestral Filipino homes.

This Christmas, let hope be your chant while indulging in BE Resort Mactan’s charm.

More than decorations, these creations set the mood for a Christmas season defined by resilience, community spirit, and the comforting warmth of nostalgia.

But the evening’s glow reached far beyond its lights and installations. In a heartfelt display of solidarity, BE Group President Grand Benedicto and Chief Operations Officer Nova Noval personally led the distribution of educational supplies to children, turning the celebration into a touching moment of generosity, hope, and upliftment.

Trees of Hope

This year, BE Resort Mactan embraced the season with a compelling message: celebration can be beautiful, and still be kind to the planet. Standing proudly at the heart of BE Resort Mactan’s holiday tribute is the Trees of Hope, a Christmas installation crafted entirely from upcycled and locally sourced materials.

“The tree, using eco-friendly materials, is meant to be a representation of the resilience of the people of Mactan and the people of Cebu because we gathered materials from around the area, and we’re using that as a sort of symbolism to try to show that we’re still here, we’re still standing despite everything,” cites BE Group of Companies’ Head of Digital, Enrik Benedicto, during an interview with CDN Digital.

Conceptualized in partnership with the Blue Grass Project, this trio of trees goes beyond festive décor; it stands as a living testament to the Cebuano spirit, resilient and steadfast in a year shaped by the forces of nature.

Built from locally sourced wicker sticks and bamboo, each form mirrors the community’s deep and unbreakable roots. Their garlands, delicately woven from raffia fibers and repurposed, hand-dyed linens, cast a gentle glow, reminding guests that renewal and beauty can flourish even from scarcity.

Crowning every tree is a golden bamboo star, a shining emblem of BE Resort Mactan’s unwavering commitment to excellence in service and stewardship.

A heritage of Holiday delight

Just a short stroll away, another holiday showstopper awaited: an enchanting, life-size Gingerbread Arc that framed the entrance of SALT Restaurant & Bar. Though not meant for consumption, this sweet masterpiece served as a delectable feast for the eyes and a warm embrace for the soul.

Lovingly brought to life over a week by BE Resort Mactan’s Pastry Team under the creative artistry of Chef Kria Padilla Roleda, the arc pays homage to the timeless elegance of Hispanic-Filipino ancestral homes. Its warm and inviting design summons the magic of childhood Christmas—moments painted with wonder, color, and the unmistakable charm of cherished Filipino holiday traditions.

“Despite and in spite of the typhoon, earthquake and flood, we insisted on putting this up because we want to give a beautiful memory to all our guests—practically going beyond service,” said Chef Roleda.

Every candy detail pops with vibrant hues, symbolizing the joyful connections forged over shared meals, stories, and the comfort of familiar flavors. More than a decorative piece, the Gingerbread Arc stands as a symbolic threshold, inviting diners not only into SALT, but into an experience layered with heritage, nostalgia, and heartfelt culinary creativity.

This Christmas, let hope be your chant while indulging in BE Resort Mactan’s charm. For booking and reservation, you message the destination’s official Facebook page.